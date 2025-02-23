Pope’s health as of Sunday, February 23: a sixth problem of mild renal insufficiency has been added

(ZENIT News / Rome, 02.23.2025).- As Pope Francis begins his tenth day in the hospital, the Vatican has confirmed that his condition remains critical. However, in a statement released on Sunday evening, February 23, officials noted that there had been no further respiratory crises since the previous night, offering a small glimmer of stability in what remains a highly complex medical situation.

Despite this, concerns over the Pope’s health have deepened with the emergence of a new complication: early signs of kidney failure. According to the Vatican’s medical bulletin, some of the Pontiff’s blood tests indicate the onset of mild renal insufficiency, a condition now being closely monitored by his doctors.

The Pope’s anemia, which had raised alarm in previous days, appears to have improved following a transfusion of two units of concentrated red blood cells, resulting in an increased hemoglobin level. His thrombocytopenia—an abnormally low platelet count—remains stable, though still a point of concern. Meanwhile, the Pope continues to require high-flow oxygen therapy administered through nasal cannulas.

A Delicate Balance Between Stability and Uncertainty

While the latest update suggests some positive developments, the Vatican has not shied away from acknowledging the severity of the situation. The statement emphasized that the Pope remains “alert and well-oriented,” but cautioned that the overall complexity of his condition, along with the time required for medical therapies to take effect, means that his prognosis remains uncertain.

The acknowledgment of renal insufficiency adds a new layer of difficulty to an already fragile health picture. This condition, if it worsens, could impact the body’s ability to eliminate waste and regulate essential functions, making the recovery process even more challenging. Given the Pope’s age—88 years old—and his history of respiratory complications, his medical team must now navigate multiple threats to his well-being simultaneously.

A Spiritual Respite Amid Medical Challenges

Despite his condition, Pope Francis participated in a private Mass on Sunday morning, celebrated on the 10th floor of the hospital where he is being treated. The service was attended by members of his medical team and caregivers, offering a moment of spiritual continuity even as his physical health remains in jeopardy.

The Road Ahead: Cautious Hope or Escalating Concern?

The latest Vatican bulletin, while measured in its wording, leaves little doubt that Pope Francis remains in a precarious condition. The absence of further respiratory crises is a welcome development, but the persistence of other complications—combined with the newly detected kidney issues—suggests that his recovery will be neither quick nor guaranteed.

