Statement by the bishops of the Holy Land on “Christian Zionism”

(ZENIT News / Jerusalén, 01.19.2026).- The Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem issued the following statement on Saturday, 17 January 2026.

The Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in the Holy Land affirm before the faithful and before the world, that the flock of Christ in this land is entrusted to the Apostolic Churches which have bore their sacred ministry across centuries with steadfast devotion.

Recent activities undertaken by local individuals who advance damaging ideologies, such as Christian Zionism, mislead the public, sow confusion, and harm the unity of our flock. These undertakings have found favour among certain political actors in Israel and beyond who seek to push a political agenda, which may harm the Christian presence in the Holy Land and the wider Middle East.

Holy Scripture teaches us that «we, though many, are one body in Christ, and individually members one of another» (Romans 12:5).

To claim authority outside the communion of the Church is to wound the unity of the faithful and burden the pastoral mission entrusted to the historic churches in the very land where our Lord lived, taught, suffered, and rose from the dead.

The Patriarchs and Heads of Churches further note with concern that these individuals have been welcomed at official levels both locally and internationally. Such actions constitute interference in the internal life of the churches and disregard the pastoral responsibility vested in the Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem.

The Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem reiterate that they alone represent the Churches and their flock in matters pertaining to Christian religious, communal, and pastoral life in the Holy Land.

May the Lord, who is the Shepherd and Guardian of souls, grant wisdom for the protection of His people and the safeguarding of His witness in this sacred land.

-The Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem

