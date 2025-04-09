Mission
The Visit of the King and Queen of England to Pope Francis in the Vatican

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, «Their Majesties were delighted that the Pope was well enough to receive them and that they had the opportunity to express their best wishes in person.»

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 09.04.2025).- On Wednesday afternoon, April 9, Pope Francis received the visit of the King and Queen of England. The Holy See Press Office pointed out that it was a private visit, which took place in Casa Santa Marta, the Pontiff’s residence, inside Vatican City.

«During the meeting, the Pope expressed his good wishes to Their Majesties on the occasion of their Wedding Anniversary and wished His Majesty a speedy recovery,» reads a brief press release. As is known, King Charles III of England is suffering from colon cancer.

As ZENIT has learned, the visit was subject to the Pope’s health and was confirmed on Wednesday morning itself. The Pope wanted to invite the King and Queen to the private meeting, considering the proposed official State Visit. During the meeting, gifts were exchanged.

The visit of King Charles and Queen Camilla took place after they left  the Italian Parliament. They briefly retired to Villa Wolkonsky to change clothes and then went to the Vatican. The meeting lasted approximately 20 minutes. Also present at the audience were Their Majesties’ Private Secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, and Her Majesty’s Deputy Private Secretary, Mrs. Belinda Kim.

