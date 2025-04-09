Chris Pratt, from Guardians of the galaxy: “I want my children to know that their father was not ashamed of his faith in Jesús”

(ZENIT News / Rome, 04.09.2025).- Chris Pratt is one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood today. He first rose to fame playing Andy Dwyer in the comedy series Parks and Recreation, but his true breakthrough came with starring roles in blockbuster franchises such as Guardians of the Galaxy, where he plays Star-Lord, and Jurassic World, portraying Owen Grady. He’s also voiced beloved characters in animated hits like The LEGO Movie. With his charisma and versatility, Pratt has won the hearts of audiences worldwide.

The Hollywood star recently opened up in an emotional video about a promise he made to God when his son, Jack, was born prematurely with serious health complications. In that critical moment, Pratt felt the need to fully surrender to his faith.

“If you save my son, I’ll give you everything,” Pratt prayed desperately. “I’ll give you my life. I’ll give you my platform. I won’t be ashamed to speak about you or to you,” the actor vowed.

Jack spent his first month in the neonatal intensive care unit. During that time, Pratt underwent a profound spiritual transformation. He says the experience marked a turning point in his life, solidifying both his faith and his commitment to God.

“God truly saved my son, and that was the moment my faith was solidified,” Pratt shared. “My heart softened and my faith grew stronger. From that point forward, I decided to give my platform to God.”

«If you save my son, I will give you everything. I will give you my life. I will give you my platform. I won’t be ashamed to talk to you, talk about you.» Actor Chris Pratt made a deal with God after his son was born with health issues. Now, he’s trying to «make good» on his… pic.twitter.com/aTk1Zg7blu — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 7, 2025

Since then, the actor has been open about his beliefs, unafraid to express his faith in an entertainment industry where such openness is uncommon. Known for his roles in Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, and The LEGO Movie, Pratt has earned admiration among Christians and conservatives for his defense of traditional values.

“I care enough about Jesus to take a stand, even if it costs me,” he stated in an interview with The Christian Post. “It could cost me everything, but I don’t care. It’s worth it to me because it’s my calling; it’s where my heart is.”

Pratt has also emphasized the importance of passing on his faith to his children. As a father of four, he wants them to grow up with a deep understanding of the power of prayer, grace, and the love of God.

“I want my kids to know that their dad wasn’t ashamed of his faith in Jesus,” he said. “You don’t hear much of that in the entertainment world, but it’s who I am. I’m not going to hide it. A city on a hill cannot be hidden.”

The actor recalls that before his faith was strengthened, he went through moments of uncertainty. “I prayed to God with all my heart. I was in a spiritual transition and didn’t fully understand it,” he recounted.

Eventually, Pratt reaffirmed his commitment: “I’m sorry, God, here I am again, asking for your grace once more.” With these words, the actor made it clear that his faith is the foundation of his life—and he intends to continue using his voice and his platform to honor God.

