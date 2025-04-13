Rupnik Case: Fatima Shrine Will Not Remove His Mosaic

(ZENIT News / Fatima, 13.04.2025).- A spokesman of the Fatima Shrine in Portugal reported that the international shrine will not remove Father Marko Rupnik’s mosaic, but it will remove the image as the Shrine’s emblem.

On March 31, the Catholic Shrine of Lourdes, France, announced that it would cover the mosaic of the alleged abuser on a door of the Basilica, by decision of Monsignor Jean-Marc Micas, Bishop of Tarbes and Lourdes, and he announced that the mosaics of the two large central doors will also be covered soon.

The spokesman of the Fatima Shrine in Portugal said by e-mail to the Portuguese media 7Margens, that the Shrine would not remove the mosaic made by Rupnik and several of his collaborators, in the church’s apse.

The work of golden mosaic measures 10 by 50 meters and was installed in 2007. It represents the Paschal Lamb flanked by Saints and Angels.

A press release reads: «We are not considering removing it. However, since we became aware of the accusations against Father Rupnik, we have suspended the use of the image, the entire work, and its details in our dissemination of materials,» adding that the Shrine “energetically repudiates the acts committed by Father Rupnik” and “has already expressed its solidarity with the victims.”

At least 230 churches worldwide have mosaics made by Rupnik, both large international shrines as well as small chapels and churches, including the Redemptoris Mater Chapel in the Vatican.