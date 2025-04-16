Pope Francis meets in Vatican with medical personnel who treated him in hospital: first large audience

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 04.16.2025).- On the morning of Wednesday, April 16, Pope Francis met with around 70 members of the medical and administrative teams who cared for him during his recent hospital stay. The encounter took place just before 11 a.m. in the private rooms behind the Paul VI Hall, offering a gesture of heartfelt gratitude from the Pope to those who had supported him through a challenging period of convalescence.

The gathering included representatives from the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic Foundation, the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, and the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State. These individuals played key roles in the Pope’s hospitalization and ongoing recovery efforts, providing both medical care and logistical support.

Daniele Franco, President of the Board of Directors of the Gemelli Foundation, opened the encounter with greetings and well wishes for the Pope’s continued recovery. Pope Francis responded with warmth and simplicity, expressing his deep appreciation for the dedication and compassion shown to him during his time at the hospital.

🇻🇦 Papa vuelve a las audiencias numerosas (al menos por hoy) La mañana del miércoles 16 de abril, poco antes de las 11 de la mañana, en las salas traseras del Aula Pablo VI, el Papa Francisco se reunió con los responsables y el personal de la Fundación Policlínico “Agostino… pic.twitter.com/umWn051DVs — P. Jorge Enrique Mújica, LC (@web_pastor) April 16, 2025

“Thank you for your work at the hospital—it was excellent. Keep it up!” the Pope said with a smile, before adding a personal request: “Please pray for me, as I pray for you.”

In a characteristic gesture of closeness, Francis greeted each guest individually, beginning with Elena Beccalli, Rector of the Catholic University. The entire visit lasted about 20 minutes.

