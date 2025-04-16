Mission
Hot Topics
Vatican Accelerates Toward a Greener Future with New Electric Vehicle Fleet
Salesians Chart a New Course for a Changing World as CG29 Concludes in Rome
New Bronze Sculpture in St. Peter’s Square Invites the World to Sit Beside the Stranger
Pope Francis meets in Vatican with medical personnel who treated him in hospital: first large audience
Pope Francis Sends Emergency Aid to Myanmar in Wake of Devastating Earthquake
80 thousand teenagers in Rome for historic first Jubilee of Teenagers with canonization of Carlo Acutis
UNIV 2025: Young People from Around the World in Rome for the Jubilee
Pope reforms the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy: The Establishment of the Academic Institute of Diplomatic Sciences
Italian police confiscate 1.5 million illegal religious articles damaging to Vatican
Pope Francis composed meditations for Good Friday (and will not be present at the main rites)
Pope Francis

the Pope said with a smile, before adding a personal request: “Please pray for me, as I pray for you.” Photo: Vatican Media

Pope Francis meets in Vatican with medical personnel who treated him in hospital: first large audience

The entire visit lasted about 20 minutes.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
abril 16, 2025 16:31Pope Francis
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 04.16.2025).- On the morning of Wednesday, April 16, Pope Francis met with around 70 members of the medical and administrative teams who cared for him during his recent hospital stay. The encounter took place just before 11 a.m. in the private rooms behind the Paul VI Hall, offering a gesture of heartfelt gratitude from the Pope to those who had supported him through a challenging period of convalescence.

The gathering included representatives from the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic Foundation, the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, and the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State. These individuals played key roles in the Pope’s hospitalization and ongoing recovery efforts, providing both medical care and logistical support.

Daniele Franco, President of the Board of Directors of the Gemelli Foundation, opened the encounter with greetings and well wishes for the Pope’s continued recovery. Pope Francis responded with warmth and simplicity, expressing his deep appreciation for the dedication and compassion shown to him during his time at the hospital.

“Thank you for your work at the hospital—it was excellent. Keep it up!” the Pope said with a smile, before adding a personal request: “Please pray for me, as I pray for you.”

In a characteristic gesture of closeness, Francis greeted each guest individually, beginning with Elena Beccalli, Rector of the Catholic University. The entire visit lasted about 20 minutes.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
abril 16, 2025 16:31Pope Francis
Share this Entry

Valentina di Giorgio

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now