India: six Christian families expelled from village for not renouncing their religion

Nirmala Carvalho

(ZENIT News – Asia News / Sukma, 04.20.2025).- Six Christian families were recently evicted from Karingundam, a village in Sukma District, Chhattisgarh, a state with a large tribal population. The expellees had refused to renounce their faith.

The incident, confirmed by local sources, is the latest in a long series of attacks and acts of discrimination against Christian communities in the central-eastern Indian state, where religious conversions are often viewed as a violation of local social customs.

According to witnesses, the decision to expel the six families was taken at a meeting of the «Gram Sabha», the village council, convened by the «sarpanch» (village chief) to discuss the presence of 13 families who had converted to Christianity seven years ago.

During the meeting, seven families agreed to return to the indigenous religion, while the remaining six reiterated their desire to «remain Christians for life».

The six heads of families – Poonam Vinay, Kursam Jagaiya, Salvam Pale, Kako Rame, Kako Joga and Butar Singa – publicly declared that they would not give up their faith “even if it meant death”.

Following this statement, the village council ordered the immediate expulsion of the families, deemed «guilty» of threatening social harmony.

A group of residents, acting on a mandate from the council, raided the homes of the Christians, removed their belongings, and loaded them onto a tractor, and abandoned them in a nearby forest.

At least 25 people, including women and children, were injured during the eviction. The families spent the night outdoors, without protection or basic necessities.

The next day, 13 April, members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) attempted to return the families to Karingundam, but villagers prevented them from entering.

The families took temporary refuge in a local church. Only after a new meeting with the police, during which the agents reminded residents of the constitutional rights guaranteed to every citizen, were the six families taken back to their homes on 14 April.

Archbishop Victor Henry Thakur of Raipur spoke to AsiaNews about the episode.

“I read about the current incidents from the media,” said the prelate, who also chairs the Catholic Bishops’ Council of Chhattisgarh (CBCC). Sadly, “the persecution of Christians in Chhattisgarh has not stopped irrespective of who is in power in the state.

“Whether the Congress or the BJP rules, lawlessness continues, non-denominational village churches are routinely targeted, and the persecution of Christians continues,” he lamented. “We are a peace-loving people, we are law-abiding citizens, and we abide by the constitution,” the archbishop said.

“Allegations about conversions have become a ‘mantra’. Our apostolate in education and healthcare are viewed as allurements by the very brigade accustomed to purchasing people. The Catholic Church upholds freedom of conscience and human dignity.”

Yet, despite everything, “We continue to serve, through our education, healthcare and welfare apostolate – without discrimination, even though we are harassed and falsely accused.”

