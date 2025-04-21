Mission
Hot Topics
Unpublished: This Is the Testament of Pope Francis. Full Text in English
Estimated Date on Which Pope Francis’s Body Will Be in the Basilica for the Homage of Catholics
Declaration of Death and Placing of the Body of Pope Francis in the Coffin
Holy See Press Release: Canonization of Carlo Acutis Is Suspended
Francis begins Easter by returning to the Father’s House
Pope Receives U.S. Vice-President Vance in the Vatican. Vance Is Impressed by the Liturgy and Gifts
70 after the Council: study day on Joseph Ratzinger’s thought at APRA
Reimagining Aging: Vatican’s First Longevity Summit Charts a Path for Life with Meaning, Not Just Years
Easter baptisms: British dioceses reach surprisingly high percentages, especially of young males
1 in 20 new priests by 2025 in the U.S. come from the military. Research reveals surprising facts
Pope Francis

© Vatican Media

Unpublished: This Is the Testament of Pope Francis. Full Text in English

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
abril 21, 2025 13:21Pope Francis
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 21.04.2025).- Here is the English translation of Pope Francis’ Testament.

* *.*

Miserando Atque Eligendo

In the Name of the Most Holy Trinity. Amen.

Feeling that the end of my earthly life is approaching, and with a deep hope in Eternal Life, I wish to express my testamentary will only regarding the place of my burial. I have always entrusted my life and my priestly and episcopal ministry to the Mother of Our Lord, Mary Most Holy. Therefore, I ask that my mortal remains rest awaiting the day of resurrection in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major. I wish that my earthly journey end in this ancient Marian Shrine, to which I turned in prayer at the beginning and end of each Apostolic Journey, to confidently entrust my intentions to the Immaculate Mother and to thank her for her docile and maternal care.

I request that my tomb be prepared in the niche of the lateral nave between the Pauline Chapel (Chapel of the Salus Populi Romani) and the Sforza Chapel of the aforementioned Papal Basilica, as indicated in the attached annex. 

The tomb must be in the ground; simple, without particular decoration, and with the only inscription: Franciscus. 

The expenses for the preparation of my burial will be covered by the generous sum I have provided, to be transferred to the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major, for which I have given appropriate instructions to Monsignor Rolandas Makrickas, Extraordinary Commissioner of the Liberia Chapter.

May the Lord grant the deserved reward to those who have loved me and will continue to pray for me. The suffering that was present in the last part of my life I offered to the Lord for world peace and brotherhood among peoples.

Santa Marta, June 29, 2022

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
abril 21, 2025 13:21Pope Francis
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now