Unpublished: This Is the Testament of Pope Francis. Full Text in English

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 21.04.2025).- Here is the English translation of Pope Francis’ Testament.

* *.*

Miserando Atque Eligendo

In the Name of the Most Holy Trinity. Amen.

Feeling that the end of my earthly life is approaching, and with a deep hope in Eternal Life, I wish to express my testamentary will only regarding the place of my burial. I have always entrusted my life and my priestly and episcopal ministry to the Mother of Our Lord, Mary Most Holy. Therefore, I ask that my mortal remains rest awaiting the day of resurrection in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major. I wish that my earthly journey end in this ancient Marian Shrine, to which I turned in prayer at the beginning and end of each Apostolic Journey, to confidently entrust my intentions to the Immaculate Mother and to thank her for her docile and maternal care.

I request that my tomb be prepared in the niche of the lateral nave between the Pauline Chapel (Chapel of the Salus Populi Romani) and the Sforza Chapel of the aforementioned Papal Basilica, as indicated in the attached annex.

The tomb must be in the ground; simple, without particular decoration, and with the only inscription: Franciscus.

The expenses for the preparation of my burial will be covered by the generous sum I have provided, to be transferred to the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major, for which I have given appropriate instructions to Monsignor Rolandas Makrickas, Extraordinary Commissioner of the Liberia Chapter.

May the Lord grant the deserved reward to those who have loved me and will continue to pray for me. The suffering that was present in the last part of my life I offered to the Lord for world peace and brotherhood among peoples.

Santa Marta, June 29, 2022