Estimated Date on Which Pope Francis’s Body Will Be in the Basilica for the Homage of Catholics

Wednesday, April 23rd would be the date on which Pope Francis would be in the Vatican Basilica for veneration by the faithful.

abril 21, 2025 12:35
(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 21.04.2025).- The Holy See Press Office announced that the transfer of the Holy Father’s body to the Vatican Basilica, for the homage of all the faithful, could take place on Wednesday morning, April 23, 2025, according to the arrangements that will be established and communicated tomorrow, after the first Congregation of the Cardinals.

abril 21, 2025 12:35
