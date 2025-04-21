Estimated Date on Which Pope Francis’s Body Will Be in the Basilica for the Homage of Catholics

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 21.04.2025).- The Holy See Press Office announced that the transfer of the Holy Father’s body to the Vatican Basilica, for the homage of all the faithful, could take place on Wednesday morning, April 23, 2025, according to the arrangements that will be established and communicated tomorrow, after the first Congregation of the Cardinals.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.