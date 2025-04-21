What Did the Pope Die Of? The Vatican Releases the Causes of Death

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 21.04.2025).- Just after 8:00 p.m. Rome time, the Director of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of Vatican City State, Professor Andrea Arcangeli, announced the causes of Pope Francis’s death. The death certificate states: «I hereby certify that His Holiness Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio), born in Buenos Aires (Argentina) on December 17, 1936, resident in Vatican City, Vatican citizen, died at 7:35 a.m. on April 21, 2025, in his apartment at the Domus Santa Marta (Vatican City) of:

– CEREBRAL APOPLEXY

– COMA

– IRREVERSIBLE CARDIOVASCULAR COLLAPSE”

It is added that the Pope was suffering from:

– A previous episode of acute respiratory failure due to bilateral multi- microbial pneumonia,

– Multiple bronchiectasis,

– High blood pressure, and

– Type II diabetes

The record ends by stating that «The death was confirmed by electro-cardio-anatomical recording» and stating that «to the best of my knowledge and understanding, the causes of death are those indicated above.»

