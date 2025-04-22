Mission
Hot Topics
Cardinals Decide to Suspend Beatifications Until Election of the New Pope
Day and Time of the Funeral Mass for the Roman Pontiff Francis
When and at What Time Will Pope Francis’ Coffin Be Transferred to the Vatican Basilica? Here’s the Answer.
What Did the Pope Die Of? The Vatican Releases the Causes of Death
Unpublished: This Is the Testament of Pope Francis. Full Text in English
Estimated Date on Which Pope Francis’s Body Will Be in the Basilica for the Homage of Catholics
Declaration of Death and Placing of the Body of Pope Francis in the Coffin
Holy See Press Release: Canonization of Carlo Acutis Is Suspended
Francis begins Easter by returning to the Father’s House
Pope Receives U.S. Vice-President Vance in the Vatican. Vance Is Impressed by the Liturgy and Gifts
Cardinals and Bishops, Causes of Saints, Pope Francis

General Congregation of Cardinals

Cardinals Decide to Suspend Beatifications Until Election of the New Pope

Pope Francis, Bishops and Cardinals, Causes of Saints

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
abril 22, 2025 09:02Cardinals and Bishops, Causes of Saints, Pope Francis
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 22.04.2025).- The Holy See Press Office announced on Tuesday, April 22, that following the first General Congregation of Cardinals, held at 9:00 a.m. that same day in the Synod Hall, «The College of Cardinals, in the General Congregation held today, decided to suspend the scheduled Beatification celebrations until the new Roman Pontiff decides.» 

By their nature, Beatifications do not require the presence of a Pope. In the final weeks before his death, Pope Francis had authorized several. In fact, after approving some from the hospital, he announced a Congregation of Cardinals to discuss the dates. This Consistory was never possible. The General Congregation held on the morning of Tuesday, April 22, addressed this issue without Francis.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
abril 22, 2025 09:02Cardinals and Bishops, Causes of Saints, Pope Francis
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now