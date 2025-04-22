Cardinals Decide to Suspend Beatifications Until Election of the New Pope

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 22.04.2025).- The Holy See Press Office announced on Tuesday, April 22, that following the first General Congregation of Cardinals, held at 9:00 a.m. that same day in the Synod Hall, «The College of Cardinals, in the General Congregation held today, decided to suspend the scheduled Beatification celebrations until the new Roman Pontiff decides.»

By their nature, Beatifications do not require the presence of a Pope. In the final weeks before his death, Pope Francis had authorized several. In fact, after approving some from the hospital, he announced a Congregation of Cardinals to discuss the dates. This Consistory was never possible. The General Congregation held on the morning of Tuesday, April 22, addressed this issue without Francis.

