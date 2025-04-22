When and at What Time Will Pope Francis’ Coffin Be Transferred to the Vatican Basilica? Here’s the Answer.

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 22.04.2025).- On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 9:00 am, the coffin of deceased Pope Francis will be transferred from the Chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae to the Papal Basilica of Saint Peter, in keeping with the dispositions of the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis (nn.41-65).

After a moment of prayer, presided over by Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, the transfer will begin.

The procession will pass through Piazza Santa Marta and Piazza dei Protomartii Romani; from the Arch of the Bells, it will exit to Sain Peter’s Square and enter the Vatican Basilica through the main entrance.

At the Altar of Confession, the Cardinal Camerlengo will preside over the Liturgy of the Word, at the end of which the visitation of the Roman Pontiff’s body will begin.

