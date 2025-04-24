From Cells to Vatican: Inmates May Attend Pope Francis’ Burial in Rare Gesture of Mercy

(ZENIT News / Rome, 04.24.2025).- A small yet profoundly symbolic development is quietly unfolding behind prison walls. Seven inmates from Roman correctional institutions may be granted special permission to attend the Pope’s burial ceremony—an exceptional act of mercy that reflects the very essence of Francis’ papacy.

The burial is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, a church deeply connected to Francis, who often prayed there before and after his apostolic journeys. According to sources within Italy’s Department of Penitentiary Administration (Dap), also discussions are underway to allow a selected group of prisoners to be present at the funeral mass, pending the approval of the supervising judicial authority.

This initiative was championed by Monsignor Benoni Ambarus—widely known as Don Ben—a figure beloved in Rome for his work with the poor and incarcerated. As head of the city’s outreach for charity and prison ministry, Don Ben reportedly referred to the inmates as the Pope’s “most beloved sons,” insisting that they be given the chance to say goodbye to a man who, even from the Vatican, reached into their lives with dignity and compassion.

The penitentiary administration has expressed its full support for the plan, contingent on security assessments and the authorization of the surveillance court. Should all requirements be met, the seven individuals will receive temporary “ad horas” permits—a rarely used provision that grants immediate, time-limited leave from detention for significant humanitarian reasons.

Some prisons are reportedly exploring the option of broadcasting the funeral in communal halls, allowing inmates across the country to pay their respects in a more intimate way.

Throughout his pontificate, Pope Francis made the incarcerated a central focus of his ministry. He washed prisoners’ feet during Holy Thursday liturgies, visited prisons and often reminded the world that redemption is never out of reach. He rejected the notion of defining individuals by their worst mistakes and instead saw them as wounded souls in need of mercy and accompaniment.

In allowing prisoners to join his final earthly journey, the Church is not only honoring Francis’ wishes but also embodying the very gospel he preached.

