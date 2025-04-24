Mission
Hot Topics
This Is What 113 Cardinals Talked About and Decided in Their Third Meeting After the Pope’s Death
Pope Francis’ nephew to attend funeral thanks to anonymous benefactor who paid for his trip
From Cells to Vatican: Inmates May Attend Pope Francis’ Burial in Rare Gesture of Mercy
The Poor Will Have the Privilege of Saying The Last Goodbye to the Pope Before He Is Buried in Saint Mary Major
This Is What Pope Francis’ Tomb Will Look Like: First Photos from Santa Maria Maggiore
Cardinals Meet for the Second Time: This Is What They Decided and This Is the Number of Journalists Who Have Arrived in Rome
Did Pope Francis suffer before he died? His personal physician answers
To whom did the Pope make the last phone call? It was on Saturday 19 and now we know to whom
These are the 3 books of Pope Francis that shoot to the best sellers on Amazon
Cardinal Elector announces he will not go to Conclave. Who is he and why?
Pope Francis, Rome

The burial is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

From Cells to Vatican: Inmates May Attend Pope Francis’ Burial in Rare Gesture of Mercy

The penitentiary administration has expressed its full support for the plan, contingent on security assessments and the authorization of the surveillance court.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
abril 24, 2025 17:36Pope Francis, Rome
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Rome, 04.24.2025).- A small yet profoundly symbolic development is quietly unfolding behind prison walls. Seven inmates from Roman correctional institutions may be granted special permission to attend the Pope’s burial ceremony—an exceptional act of mercy that reflects the very essence of Francis’ papacy.

The burial is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, a church deeply connected to Francis, who often prayed there before and after his apostolic journeys. According to sources within Italy’s Department of Penitentiary Administration (Dap), also discussions are underway to allow a selected group of prisoners to be present at the funeral mass, pending the approval of the supervising judicial authority.

This initiative was championed by Monsignor Benoni Ambarus—widely known as Don Ben—a figure beloved in Rome for his work with the poor and incarcerated. As head of the city’s outreach for charity and prison ministry, Don Ben reportedly referred to the inmates as the Pope’s “most beloved sons,” insisting that they be given the chance to say goodbye to a man who, even from the Vatican, reached into their lives with dignity and compassion.

The penitentiary administration has expressed its full support for the plan, contingent on security assessments and the authorization of the surveillance court. Should all requirements be met, the seven individuals will receive temporary “ad horas” permits—a rarely used provision that grants immediate, time-limited leave from detention for significant humanitarian reasons.

Some prisons are reportedly exploring the option of broadcasting the funeral in communal halls, allowing inmates across the country to pay their respects in a more intimate way.

Throughout his pontificate, Pope Francis made the incarcerated a central focus of his ministry. He washed prisoners’ feet during Holy Thursday liturgies, visited prisons and often reminded the world that redemption is never out of reach. He rejected the notion of defining individuals by their worst mistakes and instead saw them as wounded souls in need of mercy and accompaniment.

In allowing prisoners to join his final earthly journey, the Church is not only honoring Francis’ wishes but also embodying the very gospel he preached.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
abril 24, 2025 17:36Pope Francis, Rome
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now