Pope’s Cousin, Who Attended His Funeral, Talks About Him

(ZENIT News – SIR / Rome, 27.04.2025).- «May God bless you and Our Lady keep you.» With the same blessing that Pope Francis used to give to everyone, Sister Anna Rosa Sívori greeted us at the end of the funeral in St. Peter’s Basilica. A Salesian missionary and cousin of the Pope, Sister Anna Rosa shares, with a moving and serene voice, the discreet and profound bond that united her to him: the affection of family, the simple memories, the living testimony of a man who chose humanity as his way of life.

Sister Ana Rosa, how did you experience this intense and emotional day?

It was very difficult. Everything happened too fast. No one expected something so sudden. It was a shock.

Did you have the opportunity to hear from him recently?

No, I didn’t know anything about him while he was in the hospital. The last time he called me was two years ago, when I was sick. We usually corresponded: I’d send him a handwritten letter and he’d respond. I received the reply, written in his very small, hard-to-read handwriting, which the secretary scanned and sent to me.

What sort of family ties did you have?

My father and he were very united. Before being Pope, my father was fundamental for him. He loved him very much and the same was true for Jorge. There was a very profound affection.

And was there also that great trust between you two?

Yes, of course. There was a very close and affectionate relationship.

You accompanied Pope Francis during his trip to Thailand. What memories do you have of those days?

He wanted me by his side. Wherever he went, whether to meet the King or the most important monk, I was always with him, in the car by his side. Those were very emotional days. The girls in our schools would proudly say at home: «Our nun was with Pope Jorge.»

Sixty years of mission in Thailand: How much strength did you draw from Pope Francis’ pontificate?

A lot. It’s possible that, indirectly, his pontificate also strengthened my presence there.

Now that you’re returning to Thailand, did you come specifically to say goodbye to the Holy Father?

Yes, I came specifically for this. I felt I had to be there. I left the day after his death.

Is there any memory, any trait of the Pope that you would like to keep forever?

His humility. His simplicity. I think these are qualities that have touched everyone’s heart. He didn’t like big things, solemn recognition. He liked being among simple people, among the people. And that’s what makes a person like him even better.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.