[Photo Gallery] In One Day, 70 Thousand People Visited Pope Francis’ Tomb

(ZENIT News / Saint Mary Major, Vatican City, 27.04.2025).- The Basilica of Saint Mary Major opened its doors at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 27. From that moment on, thousands of people crossed over the threshold of one of Rome’s four major Basilicas, precisely because it was housing the mortal remains of Pope Francis since Saturday, April 26.

By 12 noon, 20 thousand people had already passed through. A couple of hours later, at 2:00 p.m., 30,000 had already passed through. The pilgrims formed long lines, lines that lasted up to two hours. It was the overflow that led to the announcement that day the Basilica would be closed at 10:00 p.m., with last admissions at 9:00 p.m.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m., the Cardinals present in Rome arrived. They came by private bus to pay tribute together to the deceased Pontiff. They passed through the Holy Door of the Basilica and then gathered in the Chapel of Our Lady Salus Populi Romani. Moments later, they prayed Vespers, with Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas presiding.

While the Cardinals were inside, the line continued. By the end of the day, a total of 70 thousand people had passed through the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, the first church dedicated to the Virgin Mary in history.

All Roman schools are scheduled to begin Monday with a minute of silence.

