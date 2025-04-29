Cardinals Thank Sovereigns, Governors, and Catholic Leaders for Their Presence at the Pope’s Funeral

(ZENIT News / Rome, 29.04.2025).- The Cardinals, gathered in the Vatican for the meetings prior to the election of the new Pope, have issued a note in which they express «their sincere thanks to the heads of the non-Catholic Churches and Ecclesial Communities who were present or sent delegations to the funeral of Pope Francis on April 26, as well as to the representatives of Judaism, Islam, and other religions.»

The note expresses «gratitude for the solidarity shown in this moment of sorrow» and «also addresses all the civil delegations that participated and those who led them: Sovereigns, Princes, Heads of State and Government, Ministers and other Government Authorities. Their presence was particularly appreciated as a share in the grief of the Church and the Holy See for the death of the Pontiff and as a tribute to his unceasing commitment to faith, peace and fraternity among all the peoples of the earth.»

Special thanks are expressed «to the Italian Authorities, the City of Rome, the Security Service, Civil Protection, the media, and the workers, including the employees of the Holy See and the Governorate of Vatican City State, who have contributed, with great commitment and generosity, to the preparation of everything necessary for the various celebrations, recognizing that, thanks to their work, everything took place in an orderly and peaceful manner.»

Finally, the note adds: «a grateful thought goes out to the thousands of adolescents and young people who participated in the Jubilee on Sunday, April 27, showing the face of a Church alive with the life of her Risen Lord, and to all the People of God who walk with hope toward the future.

