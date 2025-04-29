Sixth General Congregation of Cardinals: Resignations, Presences, Topics Discussed

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 29.04.2025).- The sixth General Congregation of Cardinals took place on Tuesday morning, April 29 at 9:00 a.m., with a moment of prayer, followed by a meditation led by Dom Donato Ogliari, O.S.B., Abbot of Saint Paul Outside-the-Walls, which lasted until 9:40 a.m.

183 Cardinals participated in the session, including over 124 Electors. There were some twenty interventions.

At the center of the reflections were topics such as the role of the Church in today’s world and the challenges it faces. The Cardinals shared different perspectives, questioning themselves on what response the Church is called to offer in this time.

It was announced that two Cardinal Electors will not participate in the Conclave for health reasons. In the subsequent briefing with journalists, the spokesman for the Holy See Press Office declined to name them out of respect for the Cardinals’ privacy. Other Cardinals are expected to arrive in the coming days.

During the General Congregation on Monday the 28th, the College decided to send a message to the world expressing its gratitude for their participation in the recent events and the support received in the days following the death of Pope Francis. The message was made public this morning. The Congregation ended at 12:30 p.m.

Moments later, during the briefing, questions focused on Cardinal Angelo Becciu’s resignation from participating in the Conclave, as well as the presence of Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani, whom the Pope during his lifetime imposed precautionary measures following accusations against him. The Cardinal has not been brought to trial nor sentenced. In fact, he maintains his innocence.

Another relevant issue was the language in which the Cardinals communicate. The spokesman acknowledged that some use translators, since not all of them speak Italian. He agreed to respond to the way the Conclave will proceed, given that translators are not admitted.

