Cardinal Pietro Parolin at Sunday Mass following Pope Francis' funeral Photo: EFE

Neither Cardinal Farrell Nor Cardinal Re: The Conclave Will Be Presided Over by Cardinal Parolin

The above was announced by the spokesman of the Holy See Press Office, who also said that, of the 135 Cardinal Electors, two have already said they will not participate.

(ZENIT News / Rome, 29.04.2025).- The Dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, will preside over the Mass «Pro Eligendo Pontifice» next Wednesday, May 7, in the Vatican Basilica. However, he will not preside over the Conclave, despite being the Dean. The reason? Since he is over 80 years old, he is not entitled to participate. Since the Vice-Dean (Cardinal Leonardo Sandri) is not under 80, it will be Cardinal Pietro Parolin who will serve as President during the Conclave.

The above was announced by the spokesman of the Holy See Press Office, who also said that, of the 135 Cardinal Electors, two have already said they will not participate. Although the spokesman declined to reveal the names, the Archbishop Emeritus of Valencia announced his absence weeks ago. There is speculation that the other candidate could be Cardinal John Njue, Archbishop Emeritus of Nairobi, Kenya. The Archbishop Emeritus of Sarajevo, Vinko Puljić, had said he would not participate but later changed his mind.

 

Friday, April 25, was the last opportunity the Vatican Museums offered to visit the Sistine Chapel. In a communication to visitors from the Directorate of the Museums, it was announced that neither the Sistine Chapel nor the Vatican Gardens will be open to visitors starting Saturday, April 26.

