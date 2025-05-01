Mission
Hot Topics
Martin Scorsese Turns His Lens on Pope Francis and Announces Documentary Featuring His Last Big Interview
Father Federico Lombardi’s reflections on Pope Francis
Chinese Communist government takes advantage of Pope’s death to unilaterally impose new bishops
For the first time an archbishop of Tehran, Iran, among the Pope’s electors
Five Transversal Orientations of Pope Francis for Catholic Universities
Cardinals Speak Out Officially on Becciu Case and Voting Rights
Cardinals gathered to elect Pope send message to all Catholics: “pray for us”
7th General Congregation of Cardinals: economy, vocations, synodality and Vatican City topics discussed
Neither Cardinal Farrell Nor Cardinal Re: The Conclave Will Be Presided Over by Cardinal Parolin
Sixth General Congregation of Cardinals: Resignations, Presences, Topics Discussed
Pope Francis

© L'Osservatore Romano

Martin Scorsese Turns His Lens on Pope Francis and Announces Documentary Featuring His Last Big Interview

«Villages — A New Story» will not only be a portrait of the Pope but also a global mirror of the concerns, talents and dreams of a new generation.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
mayo 01, 2025 16:31Pope Francis
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Rome, 01.05.2025).- Martin Scorsese, one of the most influential film directors of our time, has revealed a project that promises to capture the attention of the entire world: a documentary that will include the last extensive interview with a Pope – Pope Francis — before cinema cameras.

Under the probable title «Aldeas — A New Story» the film will not only gather the most intimate thoughts of Pope Francis, but will also focus on global youth through the transformative experience of Scholas Occurrentes, the educational foundation that the Pontiff founded in 2013. This organization, faithful to the concept of «culture of encounter,” seeks to build bridges between young people of different cultures, religions and social contexts. Scorsese, who has tackled religious themes in works such as «Silence» and «The Last Temptation of Christ,» now approaches the figure of the Pope not from fiction, but through an intimate and testimonial documentary gaze.

According to reports, the meeting between the Pope and Scorsese was not merely formal: the conversations reportedly touched on the most sensitive and profound issues of our time, from faith and poverty to art, technology, and the role of youth in a fractured world. The documentary will give voice to young people from three Continents — Indonesia, Gambia, and Italy — who participate in Scholas programs and who, as part of their training, will create their own short films.

Thus, «Villages — A New Story» will not only be a portrait of the Pope, but also a global reflection of the concerns, talents, and dreams of a new generation. Although a premiere date has not yet been announced, the mere announcement of the project has generated enormous expectations. It is unusual to see a Pope open his heart before a movie camera, much less under the direction of a filmmaker with the sensitivity and prestige of Scorsese.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
mayo 01, 2025 16:31Pope Francis
Share this Entry

Tim Daniels

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now