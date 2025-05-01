Martin Scorsese Turns His Lens on Pope Francis and Announces Documentary Featuring His Last Big Interview

(ZENIT News / Rome, 01.05.2025).- Martin Scorsese, one of the most influential film directors of our time, has revealed a project that promises to capture the attention of the entire world: a documentary that will include the last extensive interview with a Pope – Pope Francis — before cinema cameras.

Under the probable title «Aldeas — A New Story» the film will not only gather the most intimate thoughts of Pope Francis, but will also focus on global youth through the transformative experience of Scholas Occurrentes, the educational foundation that the Pontiff founded in 2013. This organization, faithful to the concept of «culture of encounter,” seeks to build bridges between young people of different cultures, religions and social contexts. Scorsese, who has tackled religious themes in works such as «Silence» and «The Last Temptation of Christ,» now approaches the figure of the Pope not from fiction, but through an intimate and testimonial documentary gaze.

According to reports, the meeting between the Pope and Scorsese was not merely formal: the conversations reportedly touched on the most sensitive and profound issues of our time, from faith and poverty to art, technology, and the role of youth in a fractured world. The documentary will give voice to young people from three Continents — Indonesia, Gambia, and Italy — who participate in Scholas programs and who, as part of their training, will create their own short films.

Thus, «Villages — A New Story» will not only be a portrait of the Pope, but also a global reflection of the concerns, talents, and dreams of a new generation. Although a premiere date has not yet been announced, the mere announcement of the project has generated enormous expectations. It is unusual to see a Pope open his heart before a movie camera, much less under the direction of a filmmaker with the sensitivity and prestige of Scorsese.

