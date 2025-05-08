Habemus Papam: Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, O.S.A. Elected New Successor of Peter

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 08.05.2025) After an intense and hope-filled day in the Vatican, marked by prayer and discernment, the Conclave gathered in the Sistine Chapel announced today, after the fourth round of voting, the election of the new Pope. Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, O.S.A., has been elected as the 267th Successor of Saint Peter, taking the name Pope Leo XIV.

At 6:07 PM on Thursday, May 8, 2025, the long-awaited white smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, unleashing joy among the thousands of faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square and millions of Catholics around the world.

In his first appearance as Pontiff, visibly moved, the Holy Father invited the faithful to pray together, emphasizing that “God loves us all unconditionally” and highlighting his desire to continue a mission of openness and mercy. “We are all in God’s hands,” he said with great emotion.

«Let us be disciples of Christ,» «Humanity needs Him,» «Let us build bridges,» «Let us be one people,» «Thank you, Pope Francis,» «Together as a missionary Church, always open to welcoming everyone,» and «A Church that walks, that seeks peace» were some of his phrases in his first address to the People of God.

The Catholic community around the world welcomes the new Vicar of Christ with joy and hope, entrusting his ministry to the protection of the Virgin Mary and the intercession of the Saints.

We will continue to provide updates and reactions from Rome.