«Habemus Papam»

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 08.05.2025) — With great hope and joy, the Catholic community around the world celebrates the conclusion of the Conclave and the election of our new Pope, a historic moment that marks a new chapter in the history of the Catholic Church.

It was during the third smoke signal that we saw the white smoke, and after days of prayer, reflection, and dialogue in the Sistine Chapel, the cardinals have officially announced the arrival of a new spiritual leader, who will carry forward the mission of bringing Christ’s message to all nations.

Our new Pontiff has already been elected, and we are now awaiting to learn who he is.

We invite all our readers to join in prayer for his pontificate, asking for the intercession of the Virgin Mary and the guidance of the Holy Spirit so that the new Pope may lead with humility, strength, and love.

Information in progress.