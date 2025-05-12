400,000 abortions and $2 billion in revenue: Planned Parenthood’s record year sparks outrage

(ZENIT News / Washington, 05.12.2025).- Planned Parenthood has published its latest annual report, and behind its glossy cover and polished messaging lies a jarring reality: in 2024, the organization performed more abortions than ever in its history—402,230, a record-breaking number that translates to more than 1,100 lives ended every day.

While the group continues to market itself as a champion of women’s health and reproductive freedom, is something far more lucrative and far less humanitarian: abortion on an industrial scale. And if the figures hold, Planned Parenthood is not just keeping pace—it’s accelerating.

The timing of the report’s release—just a day after Mother’s Day—struck many as unsettling. Katie Brown Xavios, director of the American Life League, called it “morally tone-deaf,” accusing the organization of exploiting a day meant to honor motherhood to parade figures that, for some, signal a deep cultural loss. “It’s not just inappropriate. It’s grotesque,” she said.

Yet, beyond symbolism, the numbers raise even graver questions about how the United States continues to subsidize an organization that, according to its own data, is moving further from general healthcare and deeper into profit-driven abortion services. In 2024 alone, Planned Parenthood brought in over \$2 billion in revenue, including a staggering \$792 million in government funding—money that critics argue should be redirected to true women’s health clinics that do not terminate pregnancies.

Even more troubling to watchdogs is what the report doesn’t say. Katherine Van Dyke, a researcher tracking abortion trends in the U.S., noted a glaring omission: no detailed breakdown of medical abortion pill distribution. In some states, pills now account for up to 80% of abortions, and Van Dyke argues that excluding those figures significantly underrepresents the true death toll. “We’re likely talking about numbers far exceeding the 402,000 reported,” she warned.

This trend isn’t new—but it’s growing. Since 2019, Planned Parenthood’s abortion numbers have risen steadily year over year. In contrast, other services, such as cancer screenings, prenatal care, and basic health services, have reportedly declined. The organization now invests more in hormone therapies and gender-related pharmaceutical sales, drawing accusations of exploiting vulnerable youth for profit.

Critics claim that what was once a marginal service—abortion—has become the defining core of Planned Parenthood’s identity and business model. “You can’t call yourself a healthcare provider if your primary product is death,” said Xavios. “What we’re seeing is not health, it’s devastation dressed up as empowerment.”

At the heart of the debate is the role of public funding. With CEOs reportedly earning an average salary of over \$300,000 annually—placing them in the top 2% of earners in the country—American taxpayers are now being asked whether they want their money underwriting what many see as an ideological and ethical catastrophe.

Meanwhile, grassroots movements across the country are calling for renewed efforts to redirect funding to crisis pregnancy centers and community clinics that offer prenatal support, parenting resources, and adoption services. For these groups, the issue isn’t just about numbers—it’s about what kind of society we are building.

How did a nation capable of splitting atoms and mapping genomes become one where the most defenseless can be terminated in record numbers—often subsidized by public dollars?

That’s the question some believe Americans must now answer. Not just in courts or legislatures, but in hearts and homes. Not only by examining budgets, but by examining consciences.

Because if 402,230 unborn lives are now reduced to a footnote in an annual report, perhaps the issue is not only what Planned Parenthood has become—but what we, collectively, have allowed.

