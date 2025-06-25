Nation Divided: New Pew Survey Reveals Deep Rifts Over Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

(ZENIT News / Washington, 06.25.2025).- As sweeping immigration raids, mass arrests, and public protests dominate headlines from Los Angeles to Washington, a new Pew Research Center survey offers a stark snapshot of American sentiment: the country is sharply divided—politically, generationally, and racially—over President Trump’s immigration policies.

According to the poll, conducted in early June and released just before federal troops were deployed to quell protests in Los Angeles, 47 percent of Americans disapprove of the administration’s approach to immigration, while 42 percent approve. But that overall picture conceals wide fault lines, especially when respondents were asked about specific measures.

Support for individual policies reveals a patchwork of opinions. Half of those surveyed said they back the use of state law enforcement to assist federal deportation operations—a move already enacted in California. However, a significant 60 percent disapprove of the government’s decision to halt asylum applications, and 54 percent oppose workplace raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Perhaps most controversial is the administration’s policy of deporting migrants to detention facilities in El Salvador, which met with disapproval from 61 percent of respondents, making it the least popular policy included in the survey.

Yet not all aspects of Trump’s immigration agenda face headwinds. The extension of the U.S.–Mexico border wall has gained majority support for the first time since 2019, with 56 percent now in favor—up ten points over six years.

As with many hot-button issues, party affiliation remains the most significant predictor of opinion. Nearly eight in ten Republicans support Trump’s immigration approach, while more than eight in ten Democrats oppose it. This partisan divide is mirrored in views on nearly every policy tested in the poll.

Demographic differences also add nuance. Older white Republicans overwhelmingly support tougher immigration enforcement, with 85 percent endorsing workplace raids, compared to just 67 percent of younger Republicans under 50. Support for aggressive immigration tactics drops further among Republican voters who identify as Hispanic or Black.

Among Latinos broadly, fewer than four in ten approve of the administration’s policies. The numbers are even lower among Black Americans, with fewer than one-third backing any of the proposed or implemented measures.

Interestingly, the majority of Americans—regardless of political leaning—say they support a path to legal status for undocumented immigrants who meet certain criteria. But support for large-scale deportation campaigns has surged among Republicans in the last eight years, highlighting a hardening stance within the party’s base.

The economic implications of Trump’s immigration crackdown have also come under scrutiny. While 53 percent of respondents believe the policies will ultimately cost the nation more than they save, a similar majority say they think the raids will help reduce crime. Still, sectors that rely heavily on immigrant labor—especially agriculture, hospitality, and food processing—have warned that mass detentions are already disrupting their industries.

Churches and religious organizations are increasingly drawn into the debate. A majority of Americans (56 percent) believe it is morally acceptable for faith-based institutions to refuse participation in deportations, a move some dioceses and synagogues have openly embraced as part of a broader tradition of sanctuary.

With more raids looming and federal agencies intensifying enforcement, the Trump administration continues to navigate both popular support and fierce opposition. While the president has at times hinted at moderating his tactics, his rhetoric remains firmly rooted in the promise of restoring what he calls “law and order at the border.”

Whether that strategy will consolidate support or deepen national division is yet to be seen. What is clear is that immigration will remain one of the defining issues of Trump’s second term—and one of the most polarizing.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.