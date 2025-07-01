USA: Supreme Court Upholds States’ Power to Cut Medicaid Funds to Abortion Providers in Landmark Decision

(ZENIT News / Washington, 07.01.2025).- In a ruling with far-reaching implications about national debate over abortion, the United States Supreme Court ruled on June 26 that states have the constitutional authority to block Medicaid funding from going to providers like Planned Parenthood.

The 6–3 decision in «Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic» affirms a 2018 executive order from South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster that sought to exclude Planned Parenthood from the state’s Medicaid program. The Court’s majority opinion, authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch, determined that Medicaid recipients do not have an inherent legal right to select any provider they wish if the state has deemed that provider ineligible.

At the heart of the case was a challenge brought by Julie Edwards, a South Carolina woman enrolled in Medicaid, who argued that the state’s exclusion of Planned Parenthood violated the “free choice of provider” provision in federal Medicaid law. The majority disagreed, finding that the statute did not give individual patients standing to enforce that clause in court.

The ruling effectively gives states wider discretion to define what constitutes a “qualified” Medicaid provider. While the case turned on a narrow statutory interpretation, its real-world effect is to allow conservative-led states to sever public funding ties with abortion providers — even when those providers also offer other healthcare services covered under Medicaid, such as cancer screenings and STI testing.

“This decision reaffirms our state’s sovereign authority to direct taxpayer funds in accordance with our values,” McMaster said in a statement. “We stood up for life, and today the Supreme Court stood with us.”

Attorney General Alan Wilson echoed that sentiment, casting the ruling as a rebuke to what he called “judicial overreach” and “activist interference.” “South Carolina’s elected leaders—not out-of-state interest groups or unelected judges—will determine our policies,” he said.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, which operates clinics in Charleston and Columbia, condemned the decision, warning that it could jeopardize access to basic reproductive healthcare for thousands of low-income South Carolinians. The organization emphasized that its Medicaid services include routine gynecological care, birth control, and cancer screenings — not just abortion.

“This ruling puts politics over patients,” a Planned Parenthood spokesperson said. “It’s a dangerous precedent that denies people the freedom to choose their own healthcare provider, simply because politicians disapprove.”

The three liberal justices — Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson — dissented, warning that the decision would erode protections for Medicaid patients and deepen healthcare disparities. Justice Sotomayor wrote that the Court was “turning its back on decades of precedent and statutory intent,” leaving vulnerable populations “at the mercy of political whims.”

Legal analysts noted that the decision may embolden other Republican-led states to pursue similar Medicaid exclusions, potentially reshaping the funding landscape for reproductive healthcare across the country. Jonathan Turley, a constitutional law scholar, called the ruling a “serious setback for Planned Parenthood,” adding that reduced funding could lead to clinic closures in states where legislative hostility to abortion runs high.

Pro-life advocates, on the other hand, were jubilant. Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, declared on social media, “LIFE WINS!” Daily Signal producer Virginia Allen described the outcome as “a major victory for the pro-life movement,” while conservative activist Charlie Kirk tweeted, “Planned Parenthood shouldn’t get a single cent of taxpayer money.”

While the ruling does not outlaw Planned Parenthood or restrict access to abortion directly, it underscores a shifting judicial climate in the post- «Dobbs» era. As the legal foundation of Roe v. Wade continues to be dismantled piece by piece, states are increasingly asserting their power to limit both access and funding for abortion-related services — with the Supreme Court signaling that it will not stand in their way.

