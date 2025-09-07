Catholic member of British royal family to have Catholic funeral attended by the King and Queen of England

(ZENIT News / London, 09.07.2025).- For the first time since the upheavals of the Reformation, a member of the British Royal Family will be laid to rest with the full rites of the Catholic Church on English soil. The funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent, is to be celebrated at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, presided over by Cardinal Vincent Nichols.

Katharine, who preferred to be known simply as Mrs. Kent, died earlier this month at the age of 92. Her decision to embrace the Catholic faith three decades ago set her apart in royal circles and placed her within a rare line of figures—stretching back to King Charles II, whose own Catholic deathbed conversion in 1685 was veiled in secrecy. Unlike the monarch who came before her, the Duchess chose to live her conversion openly and with quiet determination.

Her journey into the Catholic Church in 1994 coincided with a moment of turbulence in Anglicanism. The decision of the General Synod two years earlier to ordain women as priests sent shockwaves through the Church of England and prompted a stream of conversions to Rome, including senior clerics such as Graham Leonard, the former Anglican Bishop of London. Katharine, however, resisted framing her decision as protest. “It was really about the people I met,” she told the BBC at the time, adding with characteristic candor: “I like to know what’s expected of me. The Catholic Church tells you: ‘You will go to Mass on Sunday.’ And I love that.”

Her marriage to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent—who survives her at 89—gave her a distinctive place in Britain’s royal narrative. When she crossed the Tiber, the 1701 Act of Settlement still forbade heirs from marrying Catholics, a law that would not be eased until 2013. Technically, the legislation did not envision the situation of a royal consort converting after marriage, which meant that, had her husband unexpectedly inherited the crown, Britain might have seen its first Catholic queen consort since the 16th century.

Katharine’s decision also rippled through her family. Her youngest son, Lord Nicholas Windsor, and later grandchildren Lord Downpatrick and Lady Marina Windsor, followed her into the Catholic Church, underscoring how one woman’s private act of conscience influenced the next generation of royals.

Yet the Duchess remained notably private, cultivating a life away from the public stage. She taught music at a state school in Hull under the name “Mrs. Kent” and lent her time to The Passage, a homeless shelter in Westminster run by the Catholic Church. In doing so, she embodied a quieter model of royal service, more rooted in accompaniment than in ceremonial duty.

Tuesday’s funeral will reflect that same understated spirit. It will not be televised, despite the expected attendance of King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and members of the wider royal household. The liturgy, enriched by the voices of Westminster Cathedral Choir, will instead be an intimate act of worship rather than a pageant of state.

For Catholics in Britain, however, the occasion carries symbolic weight. It marks the first time in nearly five centuries that a royal funeral will be celebrated publicly within the Catholic tradition. In a land where Catholic worship was once driven underground, the sight of the nation’s highest-ranking prelate leading prayers over a royal coffin will resonate far beyond Westminster’s red-brick cathedral walls.

As Britain bids farewell to the Duchess of Kent, her quiet faith, lived with dignity and conviction, becomes part of the nation’s unfolding religious history. What began as a deeply personal choice in 1994 will end as a moment of historical significance—an unmistakable reminder that the story of Catholicism in Britain, long marked by exile and endurance, continues to find new chapters in unexpected places.

