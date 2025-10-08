European bishops call for EU Special Envoy for Religious Freedom

(ZENIT News / Brussels, 10.08.2025).- The bishops of the European Union concluded their Autumn Assembly, held in Brussels from 1 to 3 October 2025, with a letter addressed to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, advocating the reinstatement of an EU Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief outside the European Union.

In their letter, the COMECE bishops called on President von der Leyen to appoint a Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief outside the EU. One year into the mandate of the von der Leyen II Commission, COMECE notes that this key figure, considered crucial for advancing the protection and promotion of freedom of religion on the global stage, is still absent.

For the bishops, such an appointment is essential considering today’s context, marked by rising religious discrimination and persecution faced by individuals, religious minorities, and faith communities – the majority of whom are Christians – in many countries around the world.

In their letter, the COMECE bishops urge that, in addition to appointing the new Special Envoy, the position should be endowed «without further delay» with a strong mandate and provided with adequate human and financial resources to ensure the effectiveness of the Envoy’s mission.

Following reflections on the current conflicts in the EU’s neighbouring regions, the President of COMECE, Mgr Mariano Crociata, issued a note published on Friday, 3 October. He expressed deep concern and sorrow over the situation in the Gaza Strip, as well as other crises in the Holy Land, Ukraine, and Sudan. Regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Mgr Crociata joined the many appeals of Pope Leo XIV and urged the international community, starting with the European Union, «to commit itself by every means possible to a swift resolution which includes the liberation of all hostages, full access to necessary humanitarian aid, and the achievement of a just and lasting peace». The integral text of the note is available here. The report of the President is available here.

The EU bishops held an in-depth discussion on the implementation of Article 17 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU) with EP Vice-President Antonella Sberna and EU Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner.

Vice-President Sberna underlined that, in the face of today’s challenges, the European Union must rediscover its identity and self-awareness, including its foundational roots, including the spiritual dimension. She also highlighted the particular importance and contribution of Churches in times of crisis.

Commissioner Brunner concurred on the need to render high-level meetings of EU and religious leaders more dialogical, avoiding a mere formal dialogue between Article 17 participants.

The bishops of COMECE underlined that Article 17 dialogue is not about inter-religious dialogue, but a dialogue between EU institutions and Churches. They encouraged further improvements to Article 17 dialogue, including more effective interaction with MEPs.

Both Sberna and Brunner appreciated the spontaneous dialogue setting of the COMECE Assembly and its content-based exchanges, highlighting the specific contribution of the Catholic Church to EU policy-making and reflections.

While discussing phenomena such as discrimination and intolerance on grounds of religion within the European Union, the bishops of COMECE reiterated their call for the appointment of an EU Coordinator to address anti-Christian hatred within the Union.

In this regards, Commissioner Brunner acknowledged the growing phenomenon of anti-Christian hatred within the EU and the need to counter it effectively.

The Assembly also provided an opportunity to reflect on the role of the European Union on the global stage, as well as its internal strategic challenges. In this regards, precious inputs were offered to the bishops by Klaus Welle, Special Adviser to the EU Commissioner for Defence.

Together, they discussed the current Russian aggression agaist Ukraine, as well as its consequences on the EU, particularly in the fields of defence and in the protection of democracy.

A key EU policy in the current context is migration, a topic to which the European bishops devoted considerable time, including an in-depth exchange with Commissioner Brunner and EC Adviser Welle.

While the EU Commissioner emphasised the importance of humane legislation and policies, as well as the crucial effective implementation of the recently adopted EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, Dr Welle highlighted the need for responsibility both towards the migrants and refugees arriving, and towards the most vulnerable members of host societies.

H.E. Mgr William Kenney CP and Alexander DesForges from the Santa Marta Group also joined the Assembly, where the bishops discussed the fight against human trafficking, with the aim of strengthening cooperation between the two bodies in their advocacy efforts towards the institutions of the European Union.

The Autumn Assembly also featured several moments of prayer. A well-attended Mass for Europe was celebrated at the Église de Notre-Dame des Victoires au Sablon in Brussels on Wednesday, 1 October.

The Mass was presided over by HE Mgr Mariano Crociata, President of COMECE, and concelebrated by all the delegate bishops. The homily, delivered by Mgr Crociata, is available here. On Thursday, 2 October, a Mass was celebrated by the newly appointed Apostolic Nuncio to the European Union, H.E. Mgr Bernardito Cleopas Auza.

At the invitation of H.E. Mgr Selim Jean Sfeir, Archbishop of the Maronites in Cyprus, the bishops of the EU will hold their 2026 Spring Assembly in Nicosia, Cyprus, from 22 to 24 April 2026.

