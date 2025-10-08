Mission
After Announcement of Exhibition of Remains of St. Francis, in Four Days More Than 30 Thousand Have Registered

Friar Giulio Cesareo: It is «demonstration of the people's love for St. Francis. May it teach us to live more authentic and generous relationships.»

(ZENIT News / Assisi, 08.10.2025).- Four days after the announcement of the exposition of the mortal remains of St. Francis of Assisi, more than 30,000 pilgrims have already made online reservations to come to Assisi and pray before the mortal remains of the Founder of the Franciscans. The first public exposition of the Saint’s remains will take place from February 22 to March 22, 2026, in the lower church of the Basilica. This historic event, part of the great Franciscan centenary, will commemorate the death of the Saint while celebrating the presence in society and the Church of the one who recognized her as a «sister.» Thus, St. Francis will be the teacher in the celebration of life that springs from the gift and offering of oneself.

«We are amazed and grateful,» said Friar Giulio Cesareo, OFMConv., Director of the Sacred Convent’s Communications Office, «for the warm reception given to the announcement on Saturday, October 4, regarding the exposition of Francis’s remains. It is a demonstration of the love we profess for him, and we hope, as we have reiterated on numerous occasions, that it will also be a culturally enriching experience. In a society where individualism predominates, the experience and eloquent testimony of Francis, who gave himself generously and who, after 800 years, remains fruitful, encourages us to cultivate more authentic and generous relationships.» The veneration of the Saint’s remains will be an experience accessible to all, designed to foster personal and communal encounter. The experience can be enjoyed in two ways (to be chosen when booking) depending on the time slot:

A. In a group and accompanied by a Friar: the Friar will guide the group (which will be grouped according to uniform linguistic criteria) with a brief meditation, helping them to understand the spiritual meaning of the experience.

B. Individually: A moment of personal and quiet prayer.

The guided veneration experience will be available in several languages: Italian, English, Spanish, German, and Polish (for other languages, please request by emailing info@sanfrancescovive.org).

At the end of the veneration process, a brief liturgical rite will be celebrated, and each participant will receive a gift, a tangible sign, and a memento of this gathering from the Friars’ Community.

To encourage the participation of people with motor or visual disabilities, appropriate itineraries are offered. However, it is necessary to indicate on the free and mandatory reservation form if any person with motor or visual disabilities, or who is blind, will be attending.

To enrich the pilgrims’ experience, two international Masses will be celebrated from Monday to Saturday in the upper church of the Basilica of St. Francis (at 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.). Several evenings of community veneration will also be organized for families, men and women religious, members of the Secular Franciscan Order, and people with disabilities.

Reservations are required for participation, both for safety reasons and to ensure a meaningful and intimate experience. Limited access by day and time is intended to minimize waiting times and inconveniences resulting from the harsh winter weather.

All detailed information, in Italian and English, for organizing the pilgrimage, including reservation procedures, is available at www.sanfrancecovive.org.

 

