Mission
Hot Topics
Pope Leo XIV to publish new document on Catholic education and declare Newman co-patron of Catholic education
Nicolás Maduro attacks bishop; Cardinal Porras cancels Mass of thanksgiving for first Venezuelan saints
Digital Generosity or Digital Overreach? The Archdiocese of San Antonio Pushes Back Against GoFundMe’s “Unapproved” Charity Pages
[PHOTO GALLERY] This is how the first historic day of the King of England’s state visit to Pope Leo XIV unfolded
Questions about liturgy: Prayer of Exorcism at Baptisms
U.S. bishops to discuss impact, opportunities, and challenges of artificial intelligence at November plenary meeting
Anglicans say no to ceremonies to bless same-sex couples
A Silent Genocide? Church Leaders Welcome U.S. Investigator’s Report Exposing Systematic Erasure of Christianity in Nigeria
Is Cardinal Burke openly attacking Pope Leo? That’s what they want us to believe with Artificial Intelligence
Bartolo Longo, A Former Satanic Priest Who Became A Saint, Is Canonized by Leo XIV
Persecuted Christians, Testimonies

Father Mario de Jesus Guevara Calero

Priest Attacked with Acid in 2018 Dies in Nicaragua

The priest underwent surgeries and treatments during his recovery. He publicly expressed his forgiveness to the woman who attacked him, when the dictatorship intensified its repression against the Catholic Church.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
octubre 23, 2025 06:23Persecuted Christians, Testimonies
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Managua, 10/23/2025) – The Archdiocese of Managua reported the death, on October 12, of Father Mario de Jesus Guevara Calero, Spiritual Director of the Major Seminary of Nicaragua. He was 66 years old. Russian citizen Elis Leonidovna Gonn doused him with acid on December 5, 2018, while he was hearing confessions in the Cathedral of Managua.

The priest underwent surgeries and treatments during his recovery. He publicly expressed his forgiveness to the woman who attacked him, when the dictatorship intensified its repression against the Catholic Church.

Elis Leonidovna was convicted in 2018, but in August 2019, the Nicaraguan dictatorship released her and expelled her from the country. In June 2024, Gonn said she had been «in love» with Murillo and that, because of this unrequited love, she tried to damage her «reputation» by attacking Father Mario Guevara. The dictatorship always denied Gonn’s release and claimed she was imprisoned in the women’s prison «La Esperanza.» On May 4, 2025, Gonn revealed her illegal entry into Nicaragua in August 2024. She was arrested again, released, and expelled from the country. She expressed her regret for having supported the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, in whose service she allegedly committed the criminal act.

Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, Archbishop of Managua, said on X about the priest’s illness that, «in these last months, he was able to endure Calvary and his ailments like a road of bitterness, but when I had the opportunity to visit him in the hospital, and sometimes in the Seminary at the end, he was smiling. And, above all, I was impressed to see near his bed his Liturgy of the Hours and the Holy Rosary in his hands.» The Cardinal emphasized that Father Guevara «preached to us not with grand words, but with his life, his simple life, but with tremendous power. And what was that power if not the person of Jesus Himself?» Elis Gonn was sentenced to eight years in prison in Nicaragua for the crime against the priest, but she only served eight months in prison. The dictatorship freed her and sent her to Russia, claiming that she was «sedated» and against her will.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
octubre 23, 2025 06:23Persecuted Christians, Testimonies
Share this Entry

Rafael Manuel Tovar

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now