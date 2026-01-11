Questions about liturgy: Seminarians, Deacons and Collars

Edward McNamara, LC

Q: It has been my understanding that the «collar» is a sign of the one in the clerical state. Why then are seminarians , who have yet to be admitted to the clerical state by ordination to the diaconate, allowed to wear the collar? As a corollary, those ordained to the clerical state as permanent deacons are restricted from wearing the «collar.» The complementary norms for the U.S. regarding clerical garb states, «The Code of Canon Law does not oblige permanent deacons to wear an ecclesiastical garb (Canon 284). Further, because they are more prominent and active in secular professions and society, the U.S. bishops’ conference specifies that permanent deacons should resemble the lay faithful in dress and matters of lifestyle. Each diocesan bishop should, however, determine and promulgate any exceptions to this law, as well as specify the appropriate clerical attire. Why do we allow such diversity, which leads to confusion? — D.L., Athens, Alabama

A: This question is more of a pastoral and canonical nature than liturgical.

Liturgically speaking, the deacon, permanent or transitional, may wear all the liturgical vestments proper to his state and the rite he is celebrating. These are principally the alb, cincture, and the deacon’s stole. The alb and cincture may be substituted by the cassock and surplice in most celebrations but not for Mass.

During Mass, and when accompanying the priest for such ceremonies as the Divine Office, Eucharistic Benediction and processions, he may wear the dalmatic. As a general rule, the dalmatic is only used when accompanying the priest and only when vested with the alb.

When officiating alone in such rites as weddings, baptisms, funerals, the Divine Office, Eucharistic benediction and other solemn blessings, the deacon may also use a cope of the corresponding liturgical color.

Outside the liturgy, which is the scope of our reader’s question, the rules vary from place to place in accordance with what the bishops consider the most adequate pastoral situation.

In the first place, while our correspondent is correct in saying that the clerical collar is generally a sign of the clerical state, this is not a universal rule.

Many vowed religious wear the clerical collar after their profession as a sign of their consecration. This can be true even for those congregations of brothers who will never be ordained.

In some places, such as in Rome, diocesan seminarians usually wear clerical garb once they have undertaken the commitments attached to the rite of Admission to Candidacy for Ordination as Deacons and Priests. With this rite they express their commitment to proceed to ordination, and the diocese ratifies this decision through the bishop’s acceptance. In this way, the clerical vesture is an outward sign of this commitment.

In Rome, the visible presence of young men being formed for the priesthood is considered as a positive witness for the many pilgrims visiting the Eternal City.

This rule, however, is not universal. In some Latin American countries, for example, seminarians are not permitted to wear clerical vesture until ordination. The principal reason is to avoid confusion as the faithful sometimes ask for confession with anyone they see wearing clerical clothes; the seminarian would have to be continually explaining why he is unable to attend the petition.

In some parts of Mexico and Central America, seminarians during their pastoral training wear a cassock with a blue or red sash around the waist that clearly distinguishes them from the priest.

As mentioned by our reader, the U.S. bishops have considered that it is more opportune that permanent deacons do not habitually wear clerical garb outside of their liturgical functions. The reasons given are because many, if not most, such deacons are active in secular activities not directly connected to their ministry.

This is the principal reason for exempting permanent deacons from the obligation of clerical attire. This is also logically extended to other exemptions granted to permanent deacons such as engaging in certain professions and political activity that are forbidden to other clerics. Such exemptions are mentioned in the Directory for the Ministry and Life of Permanent Deacons issued by the Dicastery for the Clergy in 1998:

«12. The professional activity of deacons assumes a significance which distinguishes it from that of the lay faithful. Thus, the secular work of permanent deacons is in some sense linked with their ministry. They should be mindful that the lay members of the faithful, in virtue of their own specific mission, are ‘particularly called to make the Church present and fruitful in those places and circumstances where it is only through them that she can become the salt of the earth.’

«Derogating from what is prescribed for other clerics, the present discipline of the Church does not prohibit to permanent deacons professions which involve the exercise of civil authority or the administration of temporal goods or accountable secular offices. Particular law, however, may determine otherwise, should such derogation prove inopportune.

«In those commercial and business activities permitted under particular law, deacons should exhibit honesty and ethical rectitude. They should be careful to fulfil their obligations to civil law where it is not contrary to the natural law, to the Magisterium or to the canons of the Church and to her freedom.

«The aforementioned derogation is not applicable to permanent deacons who are incardinated into institutes of consecrated life or societies of apostolic life.

«Permanent deacons must make prudent judgments, and they should seek the advice of their bishops in more complex instances. Some professions, while of undoubted benefit to the community, can, when exercised by a permanent deacon, in certain circumstances, become incompatible with the pastoral responsibilities of his ministry. The competent authority, bearing in mind the requirements of ecclesial communion and of the fruitfulness of pastoral ministry, shall evaluate individual cases as they arise, including a change of profession after ordination to the permanent Diaconate.

«Where there is conflict of conscience, deacons must act in conformity with the doctrine and discipline of the Church, even if this should require of them great sacrifices.

«13. As sacred ministers, deacons are required to give complete priority to their ministry and to pastoral charity and ‘do their utmost to foster among people peace and harmony based on justice.’ Active involvement in political parties or trades unions, in accordance with the dispositions of the Episcopal Conference, may be permitted in particular circumstances ‘for the defense of the rights of the Church or to promote the common good.’ Deacons are strictly prohibited from all involvement with political parties or trade(s) union movements which are founded on ideologies, policies or associations incompatible with Church doctrine.»

Hence, the principal reason why permanent deacons are generally exempt from habitually wearing clerical dress, or are even excluded from doing so, is rooted in this concrete situation which makes their daily lives different from other clerics.

However, the norms grant the local bishop a wide scope for exceptions if pastoral demands recommend it. This could be habitual or for specific ministries.

One example could be a deacon who habitually brings Communion to the elderly or the sick in multidenominational situations and for whom wearing the clerical collar makes him clearly identifiable as a Catholic minister.

Other deacons may be retired from their secular profession but work full time for the diocesan curia where it is better for them to be easily recognized as clergy. The examples could be multiplied which is why the matter is left to the discernment of the local bishop.

