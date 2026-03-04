“Quo Vadis, Humanitas?”: Vatican Theologians Confront AI, Transhumanism and the Future of the Human Person

(ZENIT News / Luxembourg, 03.04.2026).- Sixty years after the Second Vatican Council issued Gaudium et Spes, the Vatican’s theological establishment has returned to the same fundamental question: what does it mean to be human in a rapidly changing world?

On March 4, the International Theological Commission released a substantial document titled “Quo vadis, humanitas?” — “Where are you going, humanity?” The text, the fruit of five years of work and approved unanimously during the Commission’s 2025 plenary session, was authorized for publication on February 9 by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, with the consent of Pope Leo XIV.

The anniversary of Gaudium et Spes is not incidental. The Council’s pastoral constitution famously described the human person as a unity of body and soul, heart and conscience, mind and will. The new document consciously adopts that integral anthropology while confronting a cultural landscape defined by unprecedented technological acceleration — above all artificial intelligence, digital hyperconnectivity and the ideologies of transhumanism and posthumanism.

Not a condemnation, but a discernment

The Commission is careful to avoid caricature. It does not demonize scientific progress. On the contrary, it acknowledges the genuine benefits of technological innovation and the Church’s long engagement with modernity, from St. John XXIII through Pope Francis. Yet it insists that the speed and scale of today’s developments demand a parallel growth in responsibility.

Digital technology, the document argues, is no longer merely a tool. It has become an environment — an “infosphere” that structures work, relationships and even self-understanding. In this new habitat, the notion of what is “universal” subtly shifts: instead of referring to a shared human nature, universality increasingly means what is globally connected.

Artificial intelligence stands at the center of this transformation. So-called narrow AI can already process enormous volumes of data in ways that escape effective human oversight. The prospect of artificial general intelligence — systems capable of replicating the full range of human cognitive functions — raises deeper questions. In a hyperconnected world, the Commission warns, economic, political, social and even military dynamics risk becoming unmanageable, opening the door to manipulation and forms of social control.

The media ecosystem compounds these dangers. An endless marketplace of data and opinion, often unverifiable and easily manipulated, shapes ethical perception and cultural norms. Platforms that reward affirmation through “likes” encourage tribalization: political debate fragments into polarized camps that struggle to recognize any shared human ground.

Transhumanism, posthumanism and “neo-gnostic” temptation

A central section of the document engages directly with transhumanism and posthumanism, described as divergent yet related visions of humanity’s future.

Transhumanism advocates the use of science and technology to overcome biological limits, extending life indefinitely and even envisioning a technologically supported “individual immortality.” Posthumanism goes further, questioning the privileged status of the human form itself and dissolving the boundary between human and machine — the figure of the cyborg becoming emblematic.

According to the Commission, both currents often share a tacit dissatisfaction with the human condition as it stands. In this, it discerns echoes of what Pope Francis has called “neo-gnosticism”: a quest for salvation that is interior and self-generated, seeking liberation from body, history and relational dependence.

Four recurring concerns are identified. First, the radical reinvention of human identity as a project of self-construction. Second, an elitist perfectionism that risks rendering the unenhanced human obsolete. Third, the prospect of new social fractures between an “augmented” humanity and those excluded from enhancement technologies. Fourth, a tendency to treat religion as an obstacle to progress rather than a source of wisdom.

Knowledge detached from embodiment, moral limits and relational bonds, the document cautions, can become a threat to authentic human flourishing.

Integral development, vocation and identity

Rather than stopping at critique, the Commission proposes an alternative vision structured around four key categories: integral development, integral vocation, identity and the dramatic condition of human existence.

Integral development must be oriented toward the common good, not merely technical feasibility or economic gain. Financial institutions, the document suggests, should remain attentive to the real economy and ethical solidarity, especially toward the most vulnerable. Technological growth that primarily benefits those already powerful risks turning the poor into “collateral damage.”

Integral vocation reframes life not as a self-designed project but as a gift. Every human being is called to receive himself or herself as given, to share difference as a gift and to become a gift for others. In a culture the Commission describes as fostering a “non-vocation” — particularly in the West, where young people are encouraged to reduce their future to career and material success — this perspective becomes countercultural.

Identity, in this framework, is neither fluid self-invention nor rigid determinism. It is both gift and task, formed in relationships, embodied existence, belonging to a people and openness to God. The text emphasizes accepting the sexed body as a gift rather than a prison or manipulable raw material. Disability, too, is presented not as a defect to be erased but as a condition that can reveal goodness, wisdom and beauty.

The “dramatic condition” of humanity refers to the polarities that shape existence: material and spiritual, male and female, individual and community, finite and infinite. These tensions are not to be resolved through dualistic rejection of one pole, but understood as a unity-in-difference. The ultimate theological horizon is Trinitarian life, where relation does not annihilate distinction but perfects it.

Digital religion and the loss of pilgrimage

The Commission devotes attention to religion within the digital age. The internet offers undeniable advantages: broader access to information, opportunities to denounce human rights abuses and avenues for evangelization. Yet it also generates a vast religious marketplace in which belief becomes customizable, tailored to personal taste.

In extreme cases, technology itself risks assuming the role of spiritual mediator — from virtual blessings to forms of digital spiritualism. The document warns that when technology becomes guide and arbiter of the sacred, faith is subtly reshaped in its image.

Parallel to this is a transformation of space and time. Global mobility produces “citizens of the world” who may also become nomads in anonymous non-places — airports, malls, urban megaregions. The figure of the pilgrim, rooted yet journeying in response to God’s call, fades from view. A present detached from memory, the Commission argues, loses its future; cultural amnesia opens the door to revisionism, populism and despair.

Christ as the measure of the human

The document culminates in a Christological claim: there is no “trans” or “post” that has not already been anticipated and fulfilled in Christ. In him, the tensions of human existence find integration without erasure. The resurrection affirms the destiny of the whole person — body and soul — countering any reduction of salvation to disembodied consciousness.

The concluding gaze turns toward the poor. Technological power tends to concentrate advantage among those who already possess resources. Without ethical guidance, the most fragile risk being discarded. Here the Commission echoes recent papal teaching that Christ’s self-giving love reveals the inviolable dignity of every human being — a dignity that admits no exceptions and no selective enhancement.

“Quo vadis, humanitas?” does not provide technical blueprints for regulating AI or biotechnology. Instead, it reasserts an anthropological principle: the future of humanity will not be decided solely in laboratories, but in our capacity to inhabit present tensions without denying limits or forgetting transcendence.

