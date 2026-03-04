Luxembourg approves the killing of babies in the womb as a constitutional right

(ZENIT News / Luxembourg, 03.04.2026).- On March 1, Luxembourg inscribed into its Constitution what its parliamentary majority calls a “freedom” to terminate unborn life, becoming the second country in the world to constitutionalize abortion after France did so in 2024. The vote in the 60-seat Chamber of Deputies was decisive: 48 in favor, six against and two abstentions — comfortably surpassing the two-thirds threshold required for constitutional amendment.

The move places the Grand Duchy at the forefront of a European trend that has accelerated since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and declared that abortion is not a right guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. In parts of Europe, that American reversal was interpreted not as a distant legal development but as a warning shot — a reminder that statutory protections can be rolled back. Luxembourg’s response has been to move the issue to the highest rung of its legal hierarchy.

A political compromise over a single word

The amendment’s legislative path began in 2024 when Déi Lénk (“The Left”) proposed anchoring abortion in the Constitution. A bill followed in May 2025 and was reviewed by the Council of State — Luxembourg’s advisory body functioning in a role akin to an upper chamber — in June of that year.

Yet the decisive battle was linguistic. The Christian Social People’s Party objected to framing abortion as a “right,” arguing that such terminology could imply a corresponding obligation on the state to guarantee access in all circumstances. The governing majority opted instead for the term “freedom,” a formulation intended to secure the legality of abortion while preserving the legislature’s capacity to regulate it.

Legal scholars will note that in constitutional jurisprudence the distinction between “right” and “freedom” can narrow over time. An open letter signed in February by international academics — including scholars affiliated with Harvard and Oxford — warned lawmakers that courts might eventually interpret “freedom” in a manner functionally equivalent to a subjective right. Their appeal did not alter the parliamentary arithmetic.

Other proposals were rejected during the debate, including extending the legal time limit for abortion to 14 weeks and explicitly constitutionalizing a “right” to contraception.

The law as it stands

Under current legislation, abortion in Luxembourg is permitted up to 12 weeks of pregnancy. In July 2025, the country eliminated both the mandatory three-day waiting period and the requirement for a prior consultation before the procedure. Abortions are permitted beyond the 12-week limit if a lethal fetal anomaly is diagnosed.

The constitutional amendment does not itself redefine these statutory parameters. Rather, it shields the legal framework from future parliamentary majorities that might seek to restrict it. In effect, what had been a matter of ordinary law is now entrenched in constitutional text.

Marc Baum, a lawmaker who supported the amendment, framed the vote in global and historical terms, arguing that women’s rights are under pressure worldwide and describing the decision as a test of democratic values. For proponents, constitutionalization represents a bulwark against regression.

Dissent from within

The vote was not entirely partisan. The Democratic Party, which holds 14 seats, allowed members to vote according to conscience, as did other formations. Gérard Schockmel, a Democratic Party deputy who opposed the amendment, contended that the debate had insufficiently considered the interests of the unborn and criticized what he described as an uncompromising ideological climate.

Luxembourg’s Christian democratic CSV ultimately supported the measure. Its president, Laurent Zeimet, defended the vote as reflective of societal change and aligned with contemporary realities. His remarks followed pointed criticism from right-leaning deputy Fred Keup, who questioned whether the party’s stance was compatible with its conservative identity.

A monarchy with limited leverage

Luxembourg is formally a constitutional monarchy, but the Grand Duke exercises minimal political power. That reality was reinforced in 2008 when Grand Duke Henri refused to give assent to legislation legalizing euthanasia. Parliament responded by curtailing the monarch’s authority, ensuring that future royal assent would be largely ceremonial. The current head of state, Grand Duke Guillaume V, operates within that constrained framework. As a result, the abortion amendment’s fate rested squarely with elected representatives.

Europe’s evolving constitutional landscape

With this vote, Luxembourg joins France as the only countries to enshrine abortion at constitutional level. The French decision in 2024 was widely interpreted as symbolic — a statement of national identity as much as a legal reform. Luxembourg’s step is more understated in rhetoric but similar in effect: it signals that abortion is not merely tolerated but institutionally protected against political fluctuation.

For critics, the constitutional turn raises concerns about democratic flexibility and moral pluralism. Once embedded in constitutional text, contentious issues become harder to revisit through ordinary political processes. For supporters, that rigidity is precisely the point: fundamental freedoms, they argue, should not hinge on shifting electoral winds.

The deeper question is not only legal but anthropological. Constitutional language reflects a society’s understanding of human dignity and the role of the state in safeguarding — or limiting — individual autonomy. By choosing the word “freedom,” Luxembourg’s lawmakers sought a formulation that would resonate with liberal democratic vocabulary while sidestepping some juridical pitfalls.

Whether courts will ultimately treat that freedom as indistinguishable from a right remains to be seen. What is certain is that, as of March 1, Luxembourg has placed the issue beyond the reach of ordinary legislative revision.

