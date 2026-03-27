Meta and Google are liable for psychological harm, according to a lawsuit that was dismissed in U.S. courts

(ZENIT News / Los Ángeles, 03.27.2026).- In a courtroom in Los Angeles, a legal frontier long considered out of reach for plaintiffs has begun to shift. After weeks of testimony and more than 40 hours of deliberation across nine days, a jury concluded that Meta and Google bear responsibility for the psychological harm suffered by a young woman who became addicted to their platforms—marking a watershed moment in the global debate over the accountability of social media.

The case, brought by a 20-year-old California woman identified as Kaley G.M., resulted in a total award of 6 million dollars, including 3 million in compensatory damages and an additional 3 million in punitive penalties—2.1 million assigned to Meta and 900,000 to Google. Beyond the financial outcome, the verdict establishes a legal template that could influence thousands of pending lawsuits across the United States.

At the heart of the trial was a question that has hovered over the digital age for more than a decade: can the architecture of social media platforms themselves—not merely the content they host—be considered harmful?

Design, not content

The jury’s answer, at least in this case, was yes.

Crucially, the litigation did not focus on user-generated content, which is largely shielded from liability under Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act. Instead, it targeted the design features embedded within platforms such as YouTube and Instagram: infinite scrolling, algorithmic recommendation systems, and appearance-altering filters.

According to the plaintiff’s legal team, these mechanisms were engineered to maximize user engagement by exploiting psychological vulnerabilities, particularly among minors. Kaley testified that she began using YouTube at age six and Instagram at nine, eventually spending up to 16 hours a day online. Over time, she developed anxiety, depression, and body dysmorphia—conditions her lawyers argued were exacerbated by compulsive use.

The defense countered with a broader narrative. Attorneys for Meta and Google pointed to her preexisting mental health challenges and a difficult family environment, arguing that these factors—not the platforms—were the primary drivers of her distress. They also questioned whether “social media addiction” constitutes a medically recognized condition.

That tension—between emerging behavioral science and established legal standards—defined much of the trial.

A jury persuaded

Ultimately, the jury sided with the plaintiff, assigning 70% of the responsibility to Meta and 30% to Google. Their decision was shaped in part by internal corporate documents disclosed during the proceedings, which, according to the plaintiff’s attorneys, revealed an awareness within the companies of potential harms to younger users.

Testimony from whistleblowers and experts suggested that concerns about user well-being were, at times, subordinated to growth and engagement metrics. The defense rejected that characterization, insisting that both companies had implemented safety features and acted responsibly in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

The trial also featured a rare courtroom appearance by Mark Zuckerberg, who defended Instagram as a platform designed to provide value and positive experiences, not addiction. Google’s legal team, for its part, attempted to draw a conceptual distinction between YouTube and social media, portraying it as closer to a streaming service than an interactive network.

The jury was unconvinced.

A broader legal shift

The implications of the verdict extend far beyond a single plaintiff. Legal experts anticipate that it will embolden a wave of litigation already underway. Hundreds of cases are advancing through federal courts, with the first major trial scheduled for June in San Francisco, while thousands more have been filed by families, school districts, and state attorneys general.

In parallel, a separate jury in New Mexico recently ordered Meta to pay 375 million dollars in a case brought by the state’s attorney general, further intensifying scrutiny of the company’s practices.

Until now, such claims have struggled to reach trial, often dismissed on legal grounds tied to free speech protections. This case breaks that pattern, suggesting that courts may be increasingly willing to examine how platforms function, not just what they host.

A generational test case

The broader social context is difficult to ignore. According to 2024 data from the Pew Research Center, nine out of ten American teenagers use YouTube, with 73% reporting daily use. Globally, both YouTube and Instagram rank among the most widely used applications, each with user bases estimated between 2 and 3 billion.

Against that backdrop, the courtroom became a focal point for a wider cultural reckoning. Parents who had lost children to suicide or dangerous online challenges attended the proceedings, underscoring the emotional weight behind the legal arguments.

The case also exposed a deeper philosophical divide. For some scholars, holding platforms liable risks undermining fundamental principles of free expression. For others, the unprecedented capacity of algorithms to capture and shape attention represents a qualitatively new phenomenon—one that may require equally novel forms of regulation.

The road ahead

Both Meta and Google have indicated they will appeal, making it likely that the dispute will eventually reach higher courts, possibly even the U.S. Supreme Court. A recent ruling in Delaware, meanwhile, has already complicated the financial landscape by limiting the liability of insurers in similar cases, potentially increasing the direct exposure of tech companies.

What began as a single lawsuit is now poised to reshape the legal contours of the digital economy. The Los Angeles verdict does not settle the debate over social media and mental health—but it reframes it decisively.

For the first time, a jury has concluded that the addictive potential of these platforms is not merely a cultural concern, but a matter of legal responsibility.

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