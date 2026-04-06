The Extraordinary Restoration of the Last Judgment of the Sistine Chapel Is Completed

(ZENIT News / Rome, 04.06.2026).- On March 27, the Vatican Museums announced its completion of the restoration works started in February 2026 on the fresco of the Sistine Chapel. The fresco of 13.70 meters high by 12 meters wide, painted by Michaelangelo, has recovered the splendour of its original colours.

In 1994, detailed restoration was carried out, but the steady increase in visitors and the enclosed environment necessitated a new examination of the painting. The Vatican Museums’ review of the fresco revealed the progressive development of a whitish layer on the surface of the Last Judgment. This patina did not compromise the stability of the fresco, but it altered the visual perception by softening the contrasts and homogenizing the original colours, a problem that has been addressed through surface cleaning.

Michelangelo worked for five years on The Last Judgment, until the autumn of 1541. The restoration began on February 1with scaffolding erected on the wall that offered a high-definition reproduction of the fresco, allowing visitors to see the Chapel while the restorers worked. Barbara Jatta, Director of the Museums, commented, «The Vatican Museums are the Museums of welcome.»

The maintenance was carried out with the support of the Florida Chapter of the Patrons of the Arts in the Vatican Museums. Barbara Jatta added, «Their mission is to always keep the doors open to the faithful and visitors. This has also been the case on this exceptional occasion of care and maintenance of one of the most prized treasures: Michelangelo’s fresco that represents, with dramatic intensity, the end of time.»