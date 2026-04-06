Mission
Hot Topics
What You Don’t See About a Papal Trip: The Spanish Church and the Difficulty in Covering the Expenses
Two interpretations of the empty tomb, only one to choose: Pope Leo XIV’s reflection
USA: Apparel company, Christian bookstore appeal ruling that allows Colorado to continue silencing their views
Radical Feminist May Soon Head United Nations
The Extraordinary Restoration of the Last Judgment of the Sistine Chapel Is Completed
UN Members to Lose Power to Secretary General
What did Pope Leo XIV say in his first Easter Urbi et Orbi blessing? These were his thoughtful words
Pope Leo XIV’s First Easter Homily
New Israeli Policy Puts Christian Education—and Presence—in Jerusalem Under Strain
A major survey on the revival of faith among young people has been deemed “flawed”
Vatican City

The fresco of 13.70 meters high by 12 meters wide, painted by Michaelangelo, has recovered the splendour of its original colours.

The Extraordinary Restoration of the Last Judgment of the Sistine Chapel Is Completed

The restoration began on February 1 with scaffolding on the wall that offered a reproduction in high definition of the image of the fresco, which permitted visits to the Chapel during the work of the restorers.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
abril 06, 2026 17:28Vatican City
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Rome, 04.06.2026).- On March 27, the Vatican Museums announced its completion of the restoration works started in February 2026 on the fresco of the Sistine Chapel. The fresco of 13.70 meters high by 12 meters wide, painted by Michaelangelo, has recovered the splendour of its original colours.

In 1994, detailed restoration was carried out, but the steady increase in visitors and the enclosed environment necessitated a new examination of the painting. The Vatican Museums’ review of the fresco revealed the progressive development of a whitish layer on the surface of the Last Judgment. This patina did not compromise the stability of the fresco, but it altered the visual perception by softening the contrasts and homogenizing the original colours, a problem that has been addressed through surface cleaning.

Michelangelo worked for five years on The Last Judgment, until the autumn of 1541. The restoration began on February 1with scaffolding erected on the wall that offered a high-definition reproduction of the fresco, allowing visitors to see the Chapel while the restorers worked. Barbara Jatta, Director of the Museums, commented, «The Vatican Museums are the Museums of welcome.»

The maintenance was carried out with the support of the Florida Chapter of the Patrons of the Arts in the Vatican Museums. Barbara Jatta added, «Their mission is to always keep the doors open to the faithful and visitors. This has also been the case on this exceptional occasion of care and maintenance of one of the most prized treasures: Michelangelo’s fresco that represents, with dramatic intensity, the end of time.»

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Publicaciones relacionadas:

The Holy Father appoints a Temporary Administrator to relaunch Caritas Internationalis and its service The Vatican's disapproval echoes sentiments expressed by numerous Christian leaders and organizations worldwide.One week after Paris 2024 opening ceremony, Vatican issues communiqué Vatican ObservatorySpirituality and Astronomy: a workshop at the Pope’s Astronomical Observatory This is what working hours will be like in the Vatican and the protection against nepotism according to the new Regulations of Leo XIV
abril 06, 2026 17:28Vatican City
Share this Entry

Rafael Llanes

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now