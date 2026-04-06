Radical Feminist May Soon Head United Nations

(ZENIT News – Center for Family and Human Rights / New York, 04.06.2026).- A congressional letter is asking the U.S. to veto the nomination of Chilean Michelle Bachelet to be the next UN Secretary General because of her longstanding and aggressive sexual leftism.

The letter circulating among congressional offices says that Bachelet, the former President of Chile and the undisputed frontrunner in the race for the next UN Secretary General, is unfit for the top UN job. It asks the Trump administration to exercise the veto power of the United States as a permanent member of the UN Security Council to stop her nomination.

What’s more, the new pro-life government of her country, Chile, also withdrew its support for her candidacy last week, calling her candidacy “non-viable.” Bachelet is a longtime feminist who has been described as a Latin American version of Hillary Clinton. She aggressively promoted abortion, gender ideology, and climate alarmism for decades.

Congressman Chuck Edwards (R-NC) read the contents of the letter to U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz during a congressional field hearing on UN reform held at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations.

“In her previous roles with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), as Executive Director of UN Women, and as President of Chile, Dr. Bachelet has repeatedly prioritized an extreme abortion agenda at the expense of state sovereignty,” he said.

Bachelet’s candidacy has a very good chance of succeeding. The EU bureaucracy is intent on anointing a woman as the next UN Secretary General, someone they expect to ramp up gender and abortion advocacy. Several current candidates match this description, but Bachelet is widely seen as having been carefully groomed to take over the UN top job by European governments that control the UN bureaucracy and have ensured her advancement through the years.

She was President of Chile for two terms between 2004-2008 and 2014-2018. As Executive Director of UN Women from 2010 to 2013 and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2018 to 2023, she ensured that gender ideology and abortion advocacy were mainstreamed across the entire UN system by UN gender experts and human rights lawyers.

After the landmark pro-life Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health U.S. Supreme Court case, Bachelet issued an official statement criticizing the decision. She falsely claimed the case was wrongly decided because abortion is “firmly rooted” in human rights law as a “core” of women’s rights. She said the ruling was a “setback” and a “huge blow” for women’s human rights.

The next UN Secretary General is expected to have a large role in shaping the UN system for an entire generation. The current UN development framework, known as the Sustainable Development Goals or Agenda 2030, expires in 2030.

The likelihood of a prolonged and contested election is now more than likely. The European Union and the United States do not see eye to eye on key areas of UN policy, including abortion, gender, climate, borders, and censorship. Finding a candidate who gives assurances that will satisfy all the members of the UN Security Council is unlikely.

The selection of the future Secretary General is expected to be completed by the UN Security Council as early as this Spring and formalized by the General Assembly sometime in the Fall. Campaigning by countries is well underway. April 1st is the suggested deadline for nominations ahead of public hearings with the candidates that will take place on April 20th.

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