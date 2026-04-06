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Gender Ideology, Religious Freedom

XX-XY Athletics Founder Jennifer Sey Photo: XX-XY Athletics

USA: Apparel company, Christian bookstore appeal ruling that allows Colorado to continue silencing their views

The ruling denied the request of XX-XY Athletics and Born Again Used Books to temporarily halt enforcement of a Colorado law that restricts their ability to speak truthfully about the biological differences between men and women.

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abril 06, 2026 17:36Gender Ideology, Religious Freedom
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(ZENIT News / Colorado Springs, 04.06.2026).- Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys representing a Colorado athletic apparel company and a Christian bookstore filed notices of appeal Thursday , April 2, following a district court’s decision this week in XX-XY Athletics v. Sullivan and Born Again Used Books v. Sullivan. The ruling denied the request of XX-XY Athletics and Born Again Used Books to temporarily halt enforcement of a Colorado law that restricts their ability to speak truthfully about the biological differences between men and women.

“Colorado continues to place itself on the wrong side of the law by forcing Coloradans to speak against their conscience,” said ADF Senior Counsel Hal Frampton, director of the ADF Center for Conscience Initiatives. “As the U.S. Supreme Court reaffirmed this week when it ruled against another Colorado law in Chiles v. Salazar, the government shouldn’t be able to censor speech or force people to speak views they disagree with. We are asking the appeals court to protect the ability of Coloradans to openly express their beliefs on a hotly debated issue.”

In the Chiles decision, the U.S. Supreme Court explained that “the First Amendment stands as a shield against any effort to enforce orthodoxy in thought or speech in this country. It reflects instead a judgment that every American possesses an inalienable right to think and speak freely, and a faith in the free marketplace of ideas as the best means for discovering truth. However well-intentioned, any law that suppresses speech based on viewpoint represents an ‘egregious’ assault on both of those commitments.”

Last year, the Colorado governor signed HB 25-1312 into law, amending the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act to define “gender expression” to include a person’s “chosen name” and “how an individual chooses to be addressed.” The law, therefore, requires businesses like XX-XY Athletics and Born Again Used Books to use biologically inaccurate language in their customer interactions, advertisements, and other publications, so the two companies filed suit.

XX-XY Athletics is the only athletic brand to stand up for women’s sports. The brand frequently refers to male athletes and male customers as male—even if they identify as female—putting the company at risk of violating Colorado’s law and facing cease-and-desist orders, expensive investigations, hearings, and civil and criminal penalties. Katherine C. Yarger of Lehotsky Keller Cohn LLC is co-counsel with ADF in the XX-XY Athletics case.

Born Again Used Books, a family-owned bookstore in Colorado Springs, happily sells its products to anyone, but Colorado now compels the bookstore to speak using pronouns and titles based on a person’s preferred gender expression—thereby requiring the store to prioritize a person’s professed identity over biological reality. That requirement violates the Christian bookstore’s beliefs and the First Amendment.

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abril 06, 2026 17:36Gender Ideology, Religious Freedom
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