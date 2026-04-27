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Cardinals and Bishops, Local Church

Archbishop Richard Moth, Archbishop of Westminster Photo: The Catholic Church

New President elected for the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

The Bishops of England and Wales have elected Archbishop Richard Moth, Archbishop of Westminster, as President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.

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abril 27, 2026 10:37Cardinals and Bishops, Local Church
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(ZENIT News / London, 04.27.2026).- The Bishops of England and Wales have elected Archbishop Richard Moth, Archbishop of Westminster, as President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales. He succeeds Cardinal Vincent Nichols, his predecessor in Westminster, who served as President from April 2009.

Archbishop Moth said:

“It’s a real privilege to be in this position and I really pray that, with my brother bishops, I’ll be able to serve the Catholic Church in England and Wales.

“We look at the challenges in the world around us and that very often shapes our priorities. But it’s not just about being reactive, it’s about having a real consciousness that the Gospel message is an eternal message, the fact of God’s love for us all, that’s something that’s unchanging, and it’s about bringing that message into the world.

“For me, ‘mission’ is very much a priority: a mission grounded in prayer and our celebration of the liturgy, and a mission that enables us to bring the light of the Gospel and the peace of Christ to the world in which we live.”

Archbishop John Sherrington, Archbishop of Liverpool, was elected by the Bishops to replace Archbishop Moth as Chair of the Bishops’ Conference Department for Social Justice.

The Bishops held a one-day plenary assembly on Saturday, 18 April, followed by a week of ongoing formation that concluded on Thursday, 23 April.

The gathering took place at Convento Palazzola, the Venerable English College’s villa and retreat house just outside Rome. The English College is a seminary that prepares men for the priesthood.

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abril 27, 2026 10:37Cardinals and Bishops, Local Church
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