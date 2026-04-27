Mission
Hot Topics
This is what the women Archbishop of Canterbury said to Pope Leo XIV: full speech
Italy’s «Most Handsome Man» Shares What His Life Is Like… Inside the Seminary and Away from Social Media
PHOTO GALLERY: Pope Leo XIV speaks clearly and transparently to the first Archbishop of Canterbury: full communion is more difficult
Charles Personnaz, a Catholic Specializing in the Christian East, Is Appointed as France’s New Ambassador to the Holy See
Why hire a young person of faith? A global study reveals that young people of faith bring hope and civic engagement to the job market
The Impact of the Bible in 2026: Openness to the Bible’s message is on the rise, while its use and reading are declining. Findings from a study by the American Bible Society
Rome Experiences Thrilling Seminary Soccer Cup Final: Legionaries Defeat Augustinians and Are Crowned Champions
A Priest’s 3 Secrets: Leo XIV’s Beautiful Homily (and Task) at His Second Mass for Priestly Ordinations as Pope
The Death Penalty in the U.S.: On the Same Day, Pope Leo XIV and the Trump Administration Weigh In (With Opposing Views)
Pro-Lifers Win Again at UN Conference
Vatican Diplomacy

Charles Personnaz becomes France's new representative to the Vatican Photo: STEPHANE LEMOUTON-POOL/SIPA

Charles Personnaz, a Catholic Specializing in the Christian East, Is Appointed as France’s New Ambassador to the Holy See

In 2018, he presented a report to the President of the Republic on strengthening France’s efforts to protect its heritage and support the educational network of Christian communities in the Middle East.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
abril 27, 2026 10:19Vatican Diplomacy
Share this Entry

Anne Van Merris

(ZENIT News / Paris, 04.27. 2026).- According to a decree published on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Charles Personnaz becomes France’s new representative to the Vatican, having been appointed «Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to the Holy See.» A historian and senior Catholic official, he had been Director of the French Heritage Institute in Paris since April 2019. He succeeds diplomat Florence Mangin, who held the position since 2022 and whose term ended last December.

Charles Personnaz’s diverse professional career has allowed him to maintain contact with numerous interlocutors in various countries around the world. He considers this appointment «a great honor» and hopes that this new role will allow him to «foster and cultivate dialogue between the Holy See and France.»

At 48, he holds degrees from Sciences Po Paris and the École Nationale d’Administration (ENA). He has held various positions in the Ministries of Defense and Culture, and was an external rapporteur for the Court of Auditors. While he is an international specialist in culture and heritage, he is also recognized for his experience and firm commitment to Christians in the Middle East: a valuable contribution in the particularly tense context of this region.

A member of the Association of Eastern Christians for 20 years, Charles Personnaz has also chaired the Fund for Schools in the Middle East since 2020. In 2018, he presented a report to the President of the Republic on strengthening France’s efforts to protect the heritage and support the educational network of Christian communities in the Middle East. He is also the author of numerous books, particularly on Notre-Dame de Paris, Byzantium, the heritage of the Eastern Churches, and Christian schools in the Middle East. The new Ambassador already met with Pope Leo XIV on April 10, as part of the delegation accompanying President Emmanuel Macron to the Vatican. He will therefore be in charge of preparations to receive the Pope, should his trip to France this autumn be confirmed.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Publicaciones relacionadas:

Statement of the Ukrainian Catholic Church on Pope Francis interview 3 very interesting challenges from the Pope to politicians and rulers at a meeting at the Vatican Pope Leo XIV receives Zelensky: open doors to Russia and Ukraine for negotiations and invitation to visit Ukraine Trump Says He Respects Pope Leo XIV, but Has No Plans to Meet the First American Pontiff
abril 27, 2026 10:19Vatican Diplomacy
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now