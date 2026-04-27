Some Characteristics of the Papal Diplomatic Priest: The Tasks Assigned by Leo XIV to Those Preparing to Become His Ambassadors

(ZENIT News / Rome, 04.27.2026).- On the afternoon of Monday, April 27, Pope Leo XIV traveled from Vatican City to the headquarters of the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy in central Rome. This is the Vatican’s “diplomatic school,” one of the oldest in the world, which will celebrate its 325th anniversary in 2026. The Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy, formerly the Pontifical Academy of Ecclesiastical Nobles, founded by Clement XI in 1701, aims to prepare young clergy for the diplomatic service of the Holy See through a specialized program of studies, following the attainment of an ecclesiastical degree. Its Statutes were reformed by Pius VI in 1775, Leo XII in 1829, and Leo XIII in 1879. On September 8, 1937, Pius XI established that the Cardinal Secretary of State pro tempore would be the Protector of the Academy.

Below is the Pope’s address in English:

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Your Eminence,

Your Excellencies.

Dear Superiors and Students of the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy

I am pleased to make my first visit as the Roman Pontiff at this ancient and noble Institution, on the occasion of the Jubilee for the 325th anniversary of its founding. Even a few years ago, when I came here to share my testimony as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops during the meetings organized for the students, I had the opportunity to reflect on the essential mission carried out by the Alma Mater of the Pontifical Diplomats. Today, almost a year after the start of my Petrine Ministry, accompanied by the diligent commitment of the Secretariat of State and the Pontifical Representations, those sentiments have been confirmed. I therefore look with deep gratitude upon the history of dedication and service that this joyful anniversary celebrates.

This history – rooted in the very Catholicity of the Church – has, over the centuries, seen an unbroken chain of priests, coming from various parts of the world, contribute with their humble efforts to the building of that unity in Christ which, amidst the diversity of origins, makes communion a fundamental characteristic of the diplomatic service of the Holy See. The reforms – the most recent of which was at the behest of my immediate Predecessor, of venerable memory – have always aimed to preserve this distinctive and constitutive feature of our diplomatic activity, called daily to pray and work “ut unum sint” (Jn 17:21).

In particular, the recent changes relating to various aspects of academic and intellectual formation have given the Institution the independence necessary to overhaul the curriculum for the study of law, history, political science and economics, as well as the languages used in international relations. I would, however, like to emphasize that the most important reform required of those who cross the threshold of this Community is that of a constant exercise in conversion, aimed at cultivating “closeness, attentive listening, witness, a fraternal approach and dialogue […] combined with humility and meekness” (FRANCIS, Chirograph The Petrine Ministry, 25 March 2025): virtues that must permeate your entire priestly ministry.

Today’s meeting, in this House which has contributed to the intellectual, human and spiritual growth of various Saints and Blesseds – including some of my illustrious Predecessors – is for me an opportunity to outline with you some characteristics of the Pontifical Diplomatic Priest who, by participating in the ministry of the Successor of Peter, embraces and cultivates a special vocation in the service of peace, truth and justice.

I

He must be, first of all, a messenger of the Paschal proclamation “Peace be with you!” (Jn 20:19). Even when the hopes for dialogue and reconciliation seem to vanish and peace “as the world gives it” is trampled upon and put to the test, you are called to continue to bring the word of the Risen Christ to all. “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you” (Jn 14:27). And even before trying to build it with our own meagre strength, in the presence of those who do not seek it as a gift from God, your mission calls you to be “bridges” and “channels” for it, so that the grace that comes from heaven may find its way through the vicissitudes of history.

II

The Papal Diplomat, moreover — operating in the most diverse cultural contexts and within international organizations — is specifically assigned to bear witness to the Truth that is Christ, bringing His message to the forum of nations, and becoming a sign of His love for that portion of humanity entrusted to his mission as a shepherd, even before that of a diplomat. As I had the opportunity to point out at the beginning of this year to the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Holy See, today it is urgently necessary that “words once again … express distinct and clear realities unequivocally”, since “only in this way can authentic dialogue resume without misunderstandings” (Address to Members of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Holy See, 9 January 2026). For this reason, too, it is important that you bring to the world the Word of Life, who revealed himself not through the affirmation of abstract principles and ideas, but by becoming flesh.

III

Finally, you are preparing to undertake a unique ministry, which is not limited to safeguarding the good of the Catholic community, but extends to the entire human family living in a particular nation or participating in the work of various international organizations. This requires you to be promoters of all forms of justice that help to recognize, rebuild and protect the image of God imprinted in every person. In the defence of human rights — among which the rights to religious freedom and to life are prominent — I therefore urge you to continue to show the way, not towards confrontation and demands, but towards the protection of human dignity, the development of peoples and communities, and the promotion of international cooperation. These are the only means that allow us to embark on authentic paths of peace.

Dear Superiors and Students, in a world marked by tensions, which seems to regard conflict as the only way to address needs and demands, our ability to dedicate ourselves to dialogue, listening and reconciliation may seem insufficient, at times even futile. This must not discourage us! Let us continue to invoke with confidence the gift of Christ’s peace, without fear. And be assured that your generous ministry, at any time and in any place, will always be an instrument for promoting and safeguarding the dignity of every man and woman, created in the image and likeness of God, and for advancing the common good.

With these wishes and with paternal affection, I invoke upon each of you and upon the future journey of the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy, through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Saint Anthony the Abbot, your Patron, the Apostolic Blessing.

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