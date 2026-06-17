Leo XIV emphasizes the need for safe spaces within the Church to experience love with Jesus Christ

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 06.17.2026).- On the morning of Wednesday, June 17, moments before the general audience, Pope Leo XIV received in audience, in the room adjacent to the Paul VI Hall, several members of the Latin American Church’s Center for Research and Training on the Protection of Minors (CEPROME). Below is a translation of the address the Holy Father gave to them:

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In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit,

Peace be with you.

Good morning and welcome.

Dear brothers and sisters,

I am pleased to welcome you this morning. You come from different countries across Latin America, yet who share a very clear common goal: to work to ensure that church communities are safe places for everyone, especially children, young people and the most vulnerable. Thank you for being here and for undertaking such an important task.

I would like to invite you to reflect on how the first disciples, from the moment they encountered Jesus Christ, were captivated, and how that moment marked their lives in such a way that they embarked on a journey of conversion, to the point of giving themselves to Him without reservation. But that experience is not a thing of the past: we are all called to have that encounter with the Risen Lord and the opportunity to undergo a process of identification with Him. This undoubtedly takes place through evangelization, and this is where your work comes in: for there to be a genuine experience of love with the Lord, we need safe spaces. The encounter with Christ leaves a positive mark on us and leads us towards a life full of love and freedom, whereas the exact opposite occurs in situations of abuse, causing traumatic wounds that hinder and undermine a person’s spiritual and human development.

It is on the Lord’s own warning that the mission you have chosen to undertake is founded, in response to Christ’s call, when He warns us to take care not to be a cause of scandal to the little ones (cf. Mt 18:6). During my recent apostolic journey to Spain, I spoke to the bishops about the pain of those who have been harmed by those who were supposed to care for them – situations to which “the ecclesial community is called to respond with listening, truth, justice, reparation and an ever more determined commitment to prevention and a culture of care” (Address to the Bishops of Spain, 8 June 2026). This task, whilst being the primary responsibility of those of us called to be shepherds, is a mandate for everyone in the Church, and some, like you, have taken it on even in the professional sphere.

I thank you and, at the same time, encourage you to continue with this great work, strengthening the collaboration networks between local Churches and civil institutions, and promoting a culture of prevention and care for the most vulnerable. It is my hope that all spaces within the Church, whether physical or virtual, may truly be places for a fruitful encounter with Jesus Christ, free from fear, suspicion or mistrust.

Brothers and sisters, I commend you to the protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary so that you may continue to work towards this dream and, increasingly, involve the whole Church community in it. With these sentiments, I impart my Apostolic Blessing to you, which I extend to your families, friends and all your loved ones. Thank you very much.

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