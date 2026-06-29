Two previously unpublished sermons by St. Augustine Discovered in Germany

(ZENIT News / Würzburg, 06.29.2026).- More than sixteen centuries after his death, St. Augustine of Hippo continues to surprise scholars. Two previously unknown sermons by the great Doctor of the Church have been identified in a twelfth-century manuscript preserved in Poland, offering fresh insight into one of Christianity’s most influential theologians and into a biblical passage that has challenged interpreters since antiquity.

The discovery, announced by the University of Würzburg, was made by Latin scholar Professor Christian Tornau, who is now collaborating with specialists from the Corpus Scriptorum Ecclesiasticorum Latinorum (CSEL) to prepare the first critical edition of the texts. Their publication is expected before the end of 2026.

The finding originated in an apparently routine research project. In 2024, the Association of Bad Doberan Monastery asked Tornau to examine a medieval manuscript that had once belonged to the German abbey but is now housed at the monastery of Pelplin in northern Poland. The codex contains six sermons attributed to St. Augustine, yet close textual analysis revealed that two of them had never been recognized by scholars.

For experts in patristic literature, authentic discoveries of Augustine’s writings are exceptionally rare. Although a remarkable cache of thirty previously unknown Augustinian texts was uncovered in Mainz in 1990, most manuscripts attributed to the Bishop of Hippo have already been studied extensively. That makes the identification of even two authentic sermons a significant contribution to Augustinian scholarship.

Both newly identified homilies focus on one of the Old Testament’s most enigmatic episodes: King Saul’s visit to the Witch of Endor, recounted in the First Book of Samuel. Desperate before his battle against the Philistines and unable to obtain an answer from God, Saul turns to a medium in an attempt to summon the prophet Samuel.

The account has generated theological debate for centuries. Did God permit Samuel to appear in an extraordinary way, or was the apparition a demonic deception? Rather than offering an immediate solution, Augustine appears to have treated the question as an opportunity to educate his congregation in the careful interpretation of Scripture.

According to Tornau, the first sermon was preached during Sunday liturgy and concludes by presenting several possible explanations without definitively choosing among them. The second, delivered the following Wednesday, revisits the same issue, weighing the competing interpretations before moving the discussion forward. The approach reflects Augustine’s characteristic teaching method: inviting listeners to think through difficult questions rather than reducing every mystery to a simple answer.

The sermons also engage a broader theological issue that remains relevant today: the problem of divine providence. If God is all-powerful, how should believers understand events that appear to challenge His sovereignty? Augustine’s reflections show him wrestling with that question pastorally, helping ordinary Christians confront difficult biblical texts without abandoning confidence in God’s wisdom.

Their authenticity underwent particularly rigorous scrutiny. Because several works falsely attributed to Augustine have surfaced over the centuries, Tornau joined forces with scholar Clemens Weidmann to convene approximately twenty international specialists in patristic Latin literature in Vienna. After examining the language, literary style, theological content and rhetorical features, the experts unanimously concluded that the sermons are genuinely Augustinian.

Researchers believe the twelfth-century manuscript probably descends from a much older copy once preserved at Amelungsborn Abbey in Lower Saxony. Unfortunately, the destruction of that medieval library during the Thirty Years’ War makes it impossible to establish the manuscript’s complete transmission history with certainty.

The discovery also offers a valuable reminder of how medieval monasteries served as guardians of Christian civilization. Long before the invention of the printing press, generations of monks painstakingly copied biblical, theological and classical texts by hand. Without that labor, much of the intellectual heritage of both Christianity and the ancient world would have disappeared.

Born in 354 and serving as Bishop of Hippo until his death in 430, St. Augustine profoundly shaped Western Christianity through works such as the Confessions and The City of God. His influence extends well beyond Catholic theology into philosophy, biblical interpretation, political thought and Western culture itself.

For that reason, every authentic addition to his literary legacy is more than an academic curiosity. These newly recovered sermons provide another window into the pastoral mind of one of Christianity’s greatest teachers, revealing not only what Augustine believed but also how he guided believers through questions that had no easy answers—an approach that remains strikingly relevant in an age still searching for wisdom amid complexity.

The discovery also offers a valuable reminder of how medieval monasteries served as guardians of Christian civilization. Long before the invention of the printing press, generations of monks painstakingly copied biblical, theological and classical texts by hand. Without that labor, much of the intellectual heritage of both Christianity and the ancient world would have disappeared.

Born in 354 and serving as Bishop of Hippo until his death in 430, St. Augustine profoundly shaped Western Christianity through works such as the Confessions and The City of God. His influence extends well beyond Catholic theology into philosophy, biblical interpretation, political thought and Western culture itself.

For that reason, every authentic addition to his literary legacy is more than an academic curiosity. These newly recovered sermons provide another window into the pastoral mind of one of Christianity’s greatest teachers, revealing not only what Augustine believed but also how he guided believers through questions that had no easy answers—an approach that remains strikingly relevant in an age still searching for wisdom amid complexity.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.