Pope’s health as of Saturday, February 22: he is in respiratory crisis, anemic and in pain

(ZENIT News / Rome, 02.22.2025).- The Vatican has acknowledged that Pope Francis remains in critical condition, confirming that he is not yet out of danger. In a statement released on the evening of Saturday, February 22, the Holy See’s Press Office provided a update on the Pope’s health, marking a turning point in the medical crisis that has gripped the Pope for over a week.

Earlier in the day (Saturday 22), the Pope suffered a prolonged asthma-related respiratory crisis, which required the administration of high-flow oxygen therapy. Additionally, medical tests revealed a drop in his platelet count—known as thrombocytopenia—paired with anemia, leading doctors to perform a blood transfusion.

Despite these complications, the Vatican reported that Francis remained alert and spent most of the day seated in a chair. However, it was also noted that he is experiencing increased pain compared to previous days, adding yet another layer of concern to his already fragile condition. The statement concluded with a cautious outlook, leaving the Pope’s prognosis “reserved.”

Escalating Concerns Over the Pope’s Condition

This latest medical bulletin follows a press conference a day earlier, in which doctors candidly admitted that the Pope’s health was in a grave state. Until then, Vatican updates had been carefully worded to downplay the severity of the situation. Now, however, there is a clear shift in tone—one that reflects the escalating nature of his illness.

Several factors contribute to the current concerns. First, the recognition that the Pope remains in critical condition means that recovery is far from assured. The severity of his respiratory crisis, which required high-flow oxygen support, underscores how significantly his breathing has been compromised. Given his history—having lost part of a lung in his youth—his vulnerability to respiratory issues is heightened, making this particular episode even more alarming.

Secondly, the emergence of thrombocytopenia and anemia suggests that the Pope’s body is struggling on multiple fronts. Low platelet levels can increase the risk of bleeding complications, while anemia—marked by a reduced red blood cell count—can lead to fatigue, weakness, and diminished oxygen circulation throughout the body. The fact that doctors resorted to a blood transfusion indicates that these issues were serious enough to require immediate medical intervention.

Finally, the mention of pain is particularly notable. Until now, the Vatican had largely avoided addressing this aspect of the Pope’s condition. The acknowledgment that he has been experiencing discomfort since Friday, with a worsening of symptoms on Saturday, paints a picture of a Pope facing not only medical challenges but also significant physical suffering.

What This Means for the Vatican and the Catholic Church

The transparency surrounding the Pope’s health in the past 48 hours marks a significant departure from the Vatican’s usual approach to papal illnesses. Historically, the Holy See has maintained a tight grip on medical updates, often releasing only the most basic information. The decision to now confirm the Pope’s critical state suggests that the situation has reached a point where withholding details is no longer feasible.

