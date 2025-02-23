“Carlo Acutis, God’s Influencer”: Premiere Is Announced of First Animated Film of the Famous Italian Blessed

(ZENIT News / Irving, Texas, 23.02.2025).- CCC of America, in collaboration of the Augustine Institute, announced the première of the animated film “Carlo Acutis, God’s Influencer,” a story based on the life of Blessed Carlo Acutis, who will be canonized on April 27 of this year, date on which the film will premiere.

“Carlo Acutis, God’s Influencer” gives life to the extraordinary story of Blessed Carlo Acutis, a young Catholic millennial, who used his passion for technology and the Internet to spread the message of the Catholic faith. Through his innovative work, documenting Eucharistic miracles around the world, Carlo demonstrated that modern tools can be used for the glory of God, making this animated film be especially relevant in the present digital era.

“We feel honoured to present this film, in association with the Augustine Institute, and to make it available on Formed, a digital platform dedicated to enrich the faith of individuals and families,” said Juan Carlos Carredano, the Executive Producer. “Carlo Acutis was a youth of our time, who saw the potential of technology to help others know Christ more profoundly. Our objective with this film to give children and their families a dynamic way of connecting with the powerful example of Carlo and share his story with the world.”

Carlo’s life is an inspiring testimony of how holiness is found in the ordinary and how the quest for knowledge, creativity and virtue can lead to a more profound relationship with Christ. Carlo’s devotion to the Eucharist, his love for the poor, and his incredible dedication to share the beauty of the Catholic faith, are vividly expressed in this impressive production. This animated film is designed to offer an educational and attractive experience for children and their families, enabling them to know Carlo’s life and miracles in a fun but profoundly significant way. Not only does the story narrate Carlo’s life, but it also transmits essential values, such as faith, perseverance and the importance of putting one’s talents at the service of God and of others.

The film will be available exclusively in Spanish on FAMFLIX and in English on Formed, a reliable digital platform managed by the Augustine Institute. This online platform was created to enrich the faith of individuals, families, parishes and schools worldwide, offering a wide collection of Catholic films, programs, audio conferences and electronic books that nourish and delight the soul. Thanks to its première on Famflix and Formed, “Carlo Acutis, God’s Influencer,” will be able to reach a global audience, expanding the impact of Blessed Carlo’s message of faith and holiness.

“God speaks to us through His Saints, so I’m very excited about the launching of this new animated film about Carlo Acutis’ life. Families and young people will enjoy and feel their hope and faith renewed to see how an ordinary boy can live an extraordinary life of holiness in today’s world,” said Tim Gray, President of the Augustine Institute.