Trump and Pope Francis have had a complex relationship

Trump weighs in on Pope’s health and here’s what he says

Trump Sends Well Wishes to Pope Francis Amid Health Crisis

febrero 24, 2025
(ZENIT News / Washington, 02.24.2025).- President Donald Trump has expressed his support for Pope Francis as the 88-year-old pontiff remains hospitalized in critical condition. The Vatican confirmed that the pope, who has been battling a severe respiratory infection since February 14, has shown slight improvement but remains under close medical supervision.

Trump was first briefed on the pope’s condition on Saturday, February 22. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt acknowledged the president’s concern, stating, “Trump has been informed, and we are praying for the pope.” She added that while the president would make his own statement in due time, his thoughts were with the Catholic leader.

During a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Monday, February 24, Trump publicly addressed the situation, wishing Pope Francis a speedy recovery. “It’s a very tough situation. I hope he gets better soon,” he said from the Oval Office.

 

Trump and Pope Francis have had a complex relationship, marked by both moments of mutual respect and political disagreements. Their first face-to-face meeting took place in 2017 during Trump’s initial term, where the two leaders discussed issues ranging from religious freedom to global conflicts.

Despite political differences, the pope extended a warm message of prayer to Trump last month upon his second inauguration. However, tensions resurfaced when Francis recently criticized the administration’s aggressive deportation policies in a letter addressed to U.S. bishops.

The Vatican’s latest health update, released on Monday, indicated a slight improvement in the pope’s condition. Doctors reported stabilization in his kidney function, easing concerns about mild renal insufficiency detected the previous day. Laboratory tests have also shown progress, and the pontiff has been able to resume limited work duties.

However, Vatican officials emphasized that his condition is still critical, and his recovery remains uncertain. The pope has been fighting bronchitis complicated by a polymicrobial infection, which later developed into bilateral pneumonia.

