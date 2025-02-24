Mission
Justice and Peace, Local Church

U.S. Bishops Lose First Round in Legal Battle Against Trump’s Refugee Aid Freeze

(ZENIT News / Washington, 02.24.2025).- A federal judge has denied an emergency request from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) to block a suspension of federal funds that, according to the bishops, will severely hinder efforts to assist refugees in the United States.

The dispute stems from an executive order signed by President Donald Trump shortly after taking office, which put a freeze on funding for refugee resettlement programs. In response, the USCCB filed a lawsuit in mid-February 2025, arguing that the administration’s action was unlawful and had already caused devastating financial consequences for organizations assisting refugees.

According to catholic church bishops, the freeze has resulted in millions of dollars in unpaid reimbursements for services already provided, with additional financial losses mounting each week. The bishops sought an immediate temporary restraining order to lift the funding suspension, but on Thursday, February 20, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden denied the request.

In his ruling, McFadden emphasized that temporary restraining orders are granted only under exceptional circumstances. He noted that plaintiffs must demonstrate a strong likelihood of success in their case, the potential for irreparable harm, and that the injunction would be in the public interest.

“The court finds that the plaintiffs have not met the necessary burden of proof and therefore denies the motion for a temporary restraining order,” McFadden wrote.

While this initial request was rejected, the legal battle is far from over. The bishops had also petitioned for a preliminary injunction, which would block the funding freeze while the case proceeds. McFadden announced that the court would expedite further hearings on that matter but did not specify when they would take place.

For weeks, Catholic leaders have been warning about the broad consequences of Trump’s funding suspension. The freeze has affected both domestic and international aid programs, prompting the bishops to call on Catholics nationwide to pressure lawmakers to restore financial support for refugee assistance.

In January, the USCCB publicly urged Congress to intervene, warning that the funding pause would have life-threatening consequences for millions of people in need of humanitarian, healthcare, and development assistance.

Following the court’s decision, USCCB spokesperson Chieko Noguchi reiterated the bishops’ longstanding commitment to refugee support, noting that Catholic organizations have helped nearly one million people rebuild their lives in the United States.

“We urge the administration to fulfill its legal and moral obligations to refugees and reinstate the necessary funding,” Noguchi said in a statement. “Religious and community organizations must be able to continue this vital work, which embodies the values of compassion, justice, and hospitality that define our nation.”

