Pope Francis Warns of AI’s Role in Enabling Abuse, Calls for Ethical Responsibility

(ZENIT News / Lima, 02.25.2025).- In a worded message to the IV Latin American Congress on Child Protection, Pope Francis issued a grave warning about the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI) in enabling and exacerbating the scourge of sexual abuse. Addressing the more than 500 participants gathered in Lima, Peru, from February 25 to 27, the Pope reaffirmed his commitment to eradicating abuse and strengthening safeguards for minors, condemning AI-driven impunity as a new and urgent threat.

The congress, organized by the Latin American Center for Child Protection (CEPROME) in collaboration with the Vatican’s Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, serves as a vital forum for professionals dedicated to creating safe environments within the Church and society.

The Digital Window to Impunity

Francis warned that the internet has long created a false sense of detachment, allowing individuals to hide behind screens and avoid responsibility for their actions. With AI, he argued, this phenomenon has escalated to a new level, enabling users to generate synthetic content that mimics reality while evading accountability.

«The fact that our hands did not directly create these materials does not absolve us of responsibility,» the Pope stated. «A machine follows our commands; it does not act of its own will. It is we who decide to expose intimate images, to steal concepts, to fabricate false realities.»

The Pope outlined the dangers of AI when misused: the normalization of harmful behaviors, the spread of inappropriate content that contaminates the digital environment, and the growing difficulty for authorities to distinguish real material from synthetic fabrications, all of which complicate efforts to protect potential victims.

A Call for Ethical Boundaries

The pontiff emphasized two essential responsibilities in addressing these challenges. First, society must give voice to both God and the victims, raising awareness of the suffering caused by AI-enabled exploitation. Second, the illusion of moral detachment through technology must be dismantled, ensuring that users, developers, and policymakers recognize their ethical obligations.

Francis urged «individuals, AI designers, and competent authorities to establish clear, enforceable limits that prevent harmful or criminal applications of this technology.» Without concrete regulations, he warned, AI could become an unchecked tool for perpetuating abuse rather than a means of advancing justice and protection.

Church Leaders Call for a Coordinated Response

The Pope’s message resonated deeply with conference organizers. CEPROME director María Inés Franck, expressing gratitude for Francis’ leadership despite his fragile health, emphasized that his guidance is crucial in shaping the Church’s approach to prevention. «The Holy Father has continually encouraged and strengthened our mission,» Franck said. «His insights help us navigate this new reality and reinforce our commitment to safeguarding children and adolescents across Latin America.»

During the congress’ opening session, Monsignor Luis Manuel Alí Herrera, Secretary of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, stressed the importance of international and ecclesial cooperation. «The challenges we face are too vast to be tackled in isolation,» he said. «We cannot act as lone rangers in the battle for digital safeguarding.»

AI: A Double-Edged Sword

Despite the risks, Alí Herrera acknowledged AI’s potential as a tool for justice, noting that it can facilitate support networks for survivors, collect data for legal action, and provide digital spaces for victims to share their experiences. This dual nature of AI—as both a threat and a resource—makes ethical oversight all the more essential.

The congress will conclude with the «Expo Buenas Prácticas,» a showcase of over 20 organizations presenting effective strategies for combating abuse. As experts from around the world discuss AI’s role in both exacerbating and addressing sexual exploitation, the Church’s call for ethical responsibility remains clear: technology must serve humanity, not enable its darkest impulses.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.