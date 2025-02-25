What does the Pope’s family say about his health condition? His cousin speaks

(ZENIT News / Roma, 02.25.2025).- In the small Italian village of Portacomaro, where Pope Francis’ family has its roots, concern for the pontiff’s health has cast a shadow over daily life. The 1,900 residents, deeply connected to their most famous relative, are following every news update with growing unease.

«We are all extremely worried. We hope he recovers quickly and gets through this difficult moment,» says Carla Rabezzana, the Pope’s 93-year-old cousin, who still lives in the province of Asti. Speaking to the Italian news agency ANSA, she admits feeling restless as she watches the latest reports on television, anxiously awaiting signs of improvement.

Portacomaro, nestled in the rolling hills of northern Italy, is a place where family ties and faith run deep. Many villagers remember Pope Francis’ visit three years ago when he returned to his ancestral homeland, sharing a private meal with relatives and receiving honorary citizenship from the city of Asti.

«The grandparents were from here, we feel very connected to the Pope,» a local woman explains. «We even went to visit him in Rome.»

The church in Portacomaro has become a focal point of prayer. «Step inside, it’s packed,» one man says as he leaves the parish, noting how the town has come together to seek divine intervention for the Pope’s recovery.

Don Severino Ramello, a priest in the region, describes the atmosphere at morning Mass: «We were all close to him in prayer today. There is a strong sense of unity—everyone is participating, everyone wants him to get well soon.»

But beneath the solidarity, there is also fear. The latest reports from Rome about Pope Francis’ asthma crisis and the blood transfusion he required at the Gemelli Hospital have left many on edge. The Pope, hospitalized since February 14, has shown some signs of improvement, but his condition remains serious.

«In town and in the surrounding areas, people are talking about it constantly,» says a local bartender. «They’re afraid that he’s really unwell, that something bad might happen. Everyone is worried.»

Despite the anxiety, the town holds onto hope—not just for his recovery, but for the possibility of seeing him again in the place where his family’s story began. Among those waiting for him is the «Vineyard of the Pope,» a small plot of land dedicated to Francis and maintained by the local community. The vineyard, managed by the Bottega del Grignolino and the nonprofit organization Gente e Paesi, stands as a tribute to his deep connection with the region.

Beyond his Italian relatives, Pope Francis’ closest living family member is his younger sister, María Elena Bergoglio, who resides in Argentina. One of his nephews, who plays professional soccer, also lives in Italy.

For now, the people of Portacomaro can only watch, wait, and pray. Their wish is simple: to see their beloved Pope regain his strength and, perhaps one day, walk once more among the vineyards and hills of the land his ancestors once called home.

