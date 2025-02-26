Pope Francis Establishes New Commission to Boost Vatican Donations

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 02.26.2025).- In an effort to strengthen financial support for the Holy See’s mission and charitable work, Pope Francis has established the «Commission for Donations to the Holy See». The initiative, made official on February 26, follows a decree signed by the Pope earlier this month on February 11, 2025.

The commission’s primary role is to «encourage donations from the faithful, episcopal conferences, and potential benefactors», emphasizing their importance in sustaining the Vatican’s mission and humanitarian efforts. Additionally, it will seek out financial contributions from willing donors to fund «specific projects proposed by the Roman Curia and the Vatican City Governatorate, while respecting the autonomy and competencies of each institution.

To oversee this new initiative, Pope Francis has appointed «five members, though the commission may expand to six. The initial team includes:

– Monsignor Roberto Campisi, Assessor for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State, who will serve as the commission’s president

– Archbishop Flavio Pace, Secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity

– Sister Alessandra Smerilli, Secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

– Sister Silvana Piro, Undersecretary of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA)

– Lawyer Giuseppe Puglisi-Alibrandi, Deputy Secretary General of the Vatican City Governatorate

One of the commission’s key responsibilities is to act as a coordinating body for various existing fundraising initiatives, both formal and informal. This includes managing contributions under Canon 1271 of the Code of Canon Law and the well-known «Peter’s Pence» collection, while ensuring that the distinct purposes of each fundraising mechanism remain intact.

Each year, the commission will define awareness and fundraising campaigns, setting their focus areas, implementation methods, and activity schedules. It will also identify, assess, and prioritize projects requiring financial support and, in cases where no specific projects are submitted, may raise reserve funds for future needs.

A detailed regulatory framework for the commission’s operations is expected to be finalized within the next three months.

This move reflects Pope Francis’s ongoing commitment to financial transparency and sustainability within the Vatican. By centralizing and streamlining donation efforts, the Holy See aims to reinforce its ability to fund key initiatives, ensuring that resources are allocated efficiently and ethically.

