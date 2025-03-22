Legal Battle in Kansas: Archbishop Seeks Return of Stolen Eucharist Amid Planned Satanic Ritual

(ZENIT News / Kansas, 03.22.2025).- A dramatic legal and spiritual battle is unfolding in Kansas, where Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City has taken unprecedented legal action to reclaim what he calls “the most sacred possession of the Catholic Church”—the Eucharist. The move comes in response to a group of self-identified Satanists who claim to have stolen consecrated hosts and wine for an upcoming “black mass” ritual at the Kansas State Capitol on March 28.

On March 14, Archbishop Naumann formally petitioned the Leavenworth County District Court for the immediate return of the sacred items. Citing Kansas law governing unlawfully taken property, he named as defendants Michael T. Stewart, Travis L. Roberts, and their organization, The Grotto Society, also known as The Satanic Grotto. The court filing argues that the Catholic Church retains ownership of all consecrated Eucharistic species worldwide, making their unauthorized possession by any outside entity not only illicit but profoundly offensive to Catholic doctrine.

A Challenge to Catholic Beliefs

The Catholic Church teaches that during Mass, the bread and wine undergo transubstantiation, becoming the actual body and blood of Jesus Christ while maintaining the appearance of bread and wine. For Catholics, the Eucharist is the heart of their faith, described in the Catechism as “the source and summit of the Christian life.” The alleged theft of consecrated hosts is not merely a legal matter but a direct assault on what the Church considers its most sacred treasure.

“This is not just about property—it is about protecting what we hold most sacred,” Archbishop Naumann stated in the legal petition. “The Eucharist is of inestimable value, and its importance cannot be measured in monetary terms.”

According to court documents, the case hinges on Stewart’s own admissions, which were made publicly through Reddit posts and private phone calls. Using the online alias “xsimon666x” and calling himself “Simon Satanas,” Stewart boasted on social media that his group had already obtained a consecrated host and wine. On March 8, he allegedly confirmed this claim in a phone call with Gerald “Chuck” Weber Jr., executive director of the Kansas Catholic Conference. Stewart reportedly expressed his intention to desecrate the Eucharist during the upcoming event and even sent Weber a text message claiming he would “kill Jesus.”

A Provocative Event and Public Outrage

The planned black mass has ignited outrage among Catholics and faith leaders across Kansas. The Satanic Grotto has openly promoted the event on social media, describing it as a ritual to forge a connection between Satan and the Kansas State Capitol. The group’s Facebook page further declared that their goal was for “God to fall, and Kansas to be embraced by the black flame of Lucifer.”

The Kansas Catholic Conference has condemned the event as an act of “explicit anti-Catholic bigotry” and “an insult not only to Catholics but to all people of goodwill.” The controversy has also sparked calls for state intervention. Archbishop Naumann and other religious leaders are urging Governor Laura Kelly to prevent the event from taking place on state property.

The Legal Fight for the Eucharist

In his court filing, Archbishop Naumann argues that Stewart, Roberts, and The Satanic Grotto have no legitimate right to possess consecrated hosts or wine, as they are neither ordained Catholic priests nor extraordinary ministers authorized to handle the Eucharist. The petition demands the immediate return of the sacred elements and, if necessary, requests the sheriff’s office to intervene and seize them.

The archbishop has also requested an emergency order restraining the defendants from destroying, consuming, or desecrating the Eucharist while legal proceedings continue. The court has scheduled a hearing for March 20 to determine the next steps in the case.

Meanwhile, the Archdiocese of Kansas City is calling for prayer and action. On March 25, the Feast of the Annunciation, Archbishop Naumann plans to re-consecrate the state of Kansas to Jesus through the Immaculate Heart of Mary, a spiritual act of defiance against what many see as an attack on their faith.

The Broader Implications

This legal battle is rare, but not entirely unprecedented. Similar incidents involving the theft of consecrated hosts have occurred in the past, often tied to anti-Catholic demonstrations or occult practices. However, this case is unusual because it involves a formal court petition asserting the Church’s ongoing ownership of the Eucharist, even after it has left its physical custody.

The outcome of this case could set a legal precedent regarding the rights of religious institutions over their sacred objects.

