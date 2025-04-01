Former world leader of Anglicans resigned over mishandling of abuse cases reappears on the BBC

(ZENIT News / London, 04.01.2025).- Justin Welby, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, has publicly acknowledged his deep sense of personal failure in handling abuse allegations against John Smyth. In an emotional interview with «Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg», he admitted that he «let down God» and failed the people affected by the case.

Speaking more than four months after stepping down from his position as the global leader of the Anglican Church, Welby reflected on his response to the accusations, which he first became aware of in 2013—just 11 weeks into his tenure. Looking back, he confessed that he was not “forceful enough” in pursuing the matter and lacked the level of persistence he would have applied had the case emerged later in his leadership.

«I Didn’t Realize How Serious It Was»

Welby admitted that safeguarding had become «the crisis he never expected.» Initially, he did not grasp the full severity of the issue and acknowledged that he had not been “curious enough” when first encountering the allegations. The church’s protocol at the time dictated that individual dioceses were responsible for investigating their own cases, and he recalled being warned by police not to intervene for fear of jeopardizing their investigation. However, with hindsight, he regretted not pressing harder for answers.

At the time, his attention was largely focused on the high-profile case of former Bishop of Gloucester Peter Ball, who was later imprisoned for abusing teenage boys and young men. With historical abuse cases piling up on his desk daily, he described those early weeks as «absolutely overwhelming.» He emphasized that while this might explain his misjudgments, it does not excuse them. “As Archbishop, there are no excuses,” he stated.

«A Deep Sense of Responsibility»

Welby’s resignation, he explained, stemmed from both personal accountability for his own failures and an institutional responsibility for the Church’s long-standing patterns of cover-ups and inaction. He maintained that he had no knowledge of the allegations against Smyth until 2013, but he deeply regretted that victims were not sufficiently protected even after the full extent of the case became clear in 2017.

He has since met with some survivors, offering them direct apologies. «I have sincerely asked for forgiveness from those who wanted to meet with me. Let there be no doubt: I feel a profound sense of failure, both for the victims who were not properly rescued and for my own shortcomings.»

A Disastrous Farewell Speech

Reflecting on his controversial farewell speech in the House of Lords in December 2024, Welby described it as a moment of deep shame. «I cringe when I remember it. It was completely wrong and totally inexcusable.» When asked what had been going through his mind at the time, he admitted: «I wasn’t in a good place. I should never have given a farewell speech.»

Despite his regrets, he noted that the Church had made significant strides in safeguarding. The National Safeguarding Team (NST) had grown to nearly 60 members, and every parish now had a designated safeguarding officer. He had long supported independent oversight of safeguarding, first raising the idea in 2016.

«We Expect Leaders to Be Perfect»

Welby also reflected on the pressures of leadership, arguing that public figures are often judged too quickly and harshly. He acknowledged that calls for resignations are immediate in any scandal and that, having faced them himself, he understood how difficult it is to answer the question, «Should I step down?» He pointed to what he called an «immense distrust of institutions» and a culture that lacks forgiveness. «We don’t treat our leaders as human beings. We expect them to be perfect. But if you demand perfect leaders, you won’t have leaders at all.»

When asked if he had been «canceled» in a modern-day frenzy, he shrugged off the question. «We won’t know for another 30 or 40 years. By then, I’ll be dead. What I do know is that I disappointed God. I disappointed people.»

Forgiveness: Not for Him to Demand

Welby was also questioned about whether he hoped for forgiveness from Smyth’s victims. His response was unequivocal: «Of course. But this isn’t about me. I would never, ever tell a survivor that they must forgive. That is their absolute and personal decision. Everyone wants to be forgiven, but demanding forgiveness is another form of abuse.»

When asked if he had forgiven Smyth himself, he replied, «Yes, I believe so—if he were alive and standing before me. But it’s not about me. He didn’t harm me; he harmed his victims. Whether I forgive him or not is irrelevant.»

«The real question is: Are the survivors receiving enough love and care from the Church? Have they been given the freedom to rebuild their lives? Only after that can we even begin to talk about forgiveness. And the Church has failed in that regard.»

Survivors Demand Truth, Not Just Apologies

In response to Welby’s interview, Bishop Joanne Grenfell, the Church of England’s lead safeguarding bishop, issued a statement emphasizing that the priority must always be the needs of victims and survivors. She noted that the Church had significantly improved its safeguarding policies in recent years, strengthening training, national standards, and external audits. However, she stressed that the work must continue, declaring, “Every member of the Church is responsible for fostering a culture where victims are heard, supported, and never ignored. Cover-ups have no place in our institution.”

Not all survivors were convinced by Welby’s words. Graham, a survivor interviewed in the same program, said the Church had put him through so much additional suffering that it made the original abuse feel «insignificant» by comparison. He obtained internal Church documents indicating that clear evidence of child beatings had been ignored. «If that wasn’t a priority, what was?» he asked.

He remained skeptical of Welby’s apology. «If, back in 2017, he had personally reached out to us and said, ‘I will come and apologize in person; I made a mistake,’ I would have forgiven him immediately. But he never did that. He still refuses to tell us the full truth. We are the victims. We deserve to know what really happened. And we still don’t.»

A Church Still Searching for Redemption

Welby’s admission of failure marks a rare moment of reflection from a high-ranking religious leader, but for many, words alone are not enough. The Church of England continues to grapple with its history of abuse scandals, and survivors remain unconvinced that meaningful change has truly taken hold.

