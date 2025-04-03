A papable, new leader of the French episcopate

(ZENIT News / Lourdes, 04.03.2025).- Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline, Archbishop of Marseille, has been elected as the new president of the French Bishops’ Conference (CEF). His election, which took place on April 2, 2025, during the Plenary Assembly of Bishops in Lourdes, marks a new chapter for the Church in France as it navigates complex social and religious challenges.

Cardinal Aveline succeeds Archbishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, who has served in this role for six years. Alongside him, Bishop Vincent Jordy of Tours and Bishop Benoît Bertrand of Pontoise were elected as vice presidents, ensuring continuity and experience in the leadership team.

At 66 years old, Cardinal Aveline is widely respected for his deep commitment to interfaith dialogue and pastoral work. His election was decisive, with over two-thirds of the votes in the first round—a reflection of the strong support he enjoys among his fellow bishops.

His ecclesiastical journey has been closely tied to Marseille, a city historically known for its religious and cultural diversity. Ordained a priest in 1984, Aveline held several key positions in the diocese, including Vicariate for Ongoing Formation and University Research, before being appointed Auxiliary Bishop in 2013. His elevation to Archbishop in 2019 and subsequent appointment as a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2022 underscored his growing influence in the Church.

Aveline’s close ties to Pope Francis have been evident through his roles in the Vatican’s Dicastery for Bishops and the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue. His prominence on the global stage was solidified in September 2023, when he welcomed the Pope to Marseille for the Mediterranean Meetings, a gathering focused on migration, social justice, and interfaith relations.

New Secretary General: A Bridge Between Faiths

In another key appointment, Father Christophe Le Sourt has been named Secretary General of the CEF. Like Aveline, Le Sourt is deeply committed to interreligious dialogue, particularly in Jewish-Christian relations. His experience as the national delegate for relations with Judaism has shaped his pastoral approach, emphasizing reconciliation and understanding between faith communities.

Le Sourt, also 66, will take office on July 1, 2025, succeeding Bishop Hugues de Woillemont. A former journalist turned priest, he has served in various parishes in Le Mans and played an essential role in youth ministry, priestly vocations, and Church communications. His long-standing involvement with Jewish-Christian dialogue, particularly through the Episcopal Council for Relations with Judaism, makes him a significant figure in fostering interfaith understanding in France.

